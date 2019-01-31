Dick Miller (1928 – 2019), veteran character actor

Starred in “Gremlins” and “The Howling”

Dick Miller was a popular character actor who starred in “Gremlins” and “The Howling.” He appeared in more than 175 films and made more than 2,000 television appearances. He was a favorite of director Joe Dante, appearing in all of his movies.

Died: January 30, 2019 (Who else died on January 30?)

Details of death: Died in Toluca Lake, California of natural causes at the age of 90.

Roles: Besides “Gremlins” and “The Howling,” Miller appeared in Roger Corman’s “A Bucket of Blood,” and in the classic war movie “The Dirty Dozen.” On television, he appeared on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and "Fame.”

Walter Paisley: Miller played a fictional character named Watler Paisley six times in his career, same name but different characters. Among the times he played a character with that name were “The Howling,” “A Bucket of Blood,” and “Twilight Zone: The Movie”

Joe Dante paid tribute on Twitter: “We hit it off and every script thereafter I always looked for a role for Dick – not just because the was my friend but because I loved watching him act! But he leaves behind over 100 performances, a bio and a doc – not bad for a guy who hardly ever enjoyed a starring role.” -

