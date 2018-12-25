Born December 25

Humphrey Bogart may be remembered best for a line in the movie "Casablanca," "Play it again, Sam." Bogie was a cultural icon, appearing in other classic films including "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre" and "The Maltese Falcon." We remember Bogart's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including funk legend James Brown.

1959: Michael P. Anderson, NASA astronaut who was killed in the space shuttle Columbia disaster, is born in Plattsburgh, New York.

In 1998, Anderson traveled to Russia's Mir space station aboard the shuttle Endeavour. On the Columbia mission, the lieutenant colonel was in charge of dozens of science experiments, according to his 2003 obituary by The Associated Press. To him, the risks of flying were worth it. "I take the risk because I think what we're doing is really important. If you look at this research flight and if you really take an opportunity to look at each experiment ... the potential yield that we have is really tremendous," he said. Read more

1945: Noel Redding, English musician known best as the bassist for the Jimi Hendrix Experience, is born in Folkestone, England.

1945: Ken Stabler, U.S. NFL quarterback known as the Snake, who led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory in 1977, dies at 69.





Stabler's coach with the Raiders, John Madden, said his former quarterback was cool under pressure. "I've often said, if I had one drive to win a game to this day, and I had a quarterback to pick, I would pick Kenny," Madden said. "Snake was a lot cooler than I was. He was a perfect quarterback and a perfect Raider. When you think about the Raiders you think about Ken Stabler." Read more

1944: Henry Vestine, U.S. guitarist who was a founding member of Canned Heat, is born in Takoma Park, Maryland.

1937: O'Kelly Isley, U.S. singer-songwriter who formed the Isley Brothers along with his siblings, is born in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1936: Ismail Merchant, Indian film director and producer who was one-half of the Academy Award-winning team behind Merchant Ivory Productions, is born in Mumbai, India.

Mumbai-born Merchant and James Ivory, an American, made some 40 films together, including "A Room With a View," "The Remains of the Day," "Howards End," and "Heat and Dust," according to his 2005 obituary by The Associated Press. The pair won six Oscars ­– four for best picture – since their famous partnership began in 1961 with German-born screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala. Their hits, especially E.M. Forster adaptations such as "Room With a View" and "Howards End," helped revive audiences' taste for well-made, emotionally literate period dramas. Read more

1924: Rod Serling, U.S. screenwriter and producer known for his iconic television anthology programs, "The Twilight Zone" and "Night Gallery," is born in Syracuse, New York.

Do you remember the one about the bookish little man who survives a nuclear holocaust and is overjoyed to finally be alone with time to read – until his glasses fall off and shatter? Or how about the one where an old hermit woman in a cabin battles tiny space invaders – only to find her tormenters have arrived in a spaceship bearing the logo of the U.S. Air Force? Or the one where a successful businessman discovers that he's really just a washed-up actor, his waking reality nothing more than a movie – one that's about to stop shooting? Read more

1918: Anwar Sadat, Egyptian politician and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who served as president of Egypt from 1970 until his assassination in 1981, is born in Mit Abu al-Kum, Egypt.

1913: Tony Martin, U.S. actor and singer who was the longtime husband of Cyd Charisse, is born in San Francisco, California.

A romantic idol for at least one generation, he had hit recordings including "I Get Ideas," "To Each His Own," "Begin the Beguine," and "There's No Tomorrow," according to his 2012 obituary by The Associated Press. Although he never became a full-fledged movie star, Martin was featured in 25 films, most of them made during the heyday of the Hollywood musicals. A husky 6 feet tall and dashingly handsome, he was often cast as the lead. Read more

1907: Cab Calloway, U.S. jazz singer and bandleader known for his scat singing style and for songs including "Minnie the Moocher" and "St. James Infirmary Blues," is born in Rochester, New York.

1902: Barton MacLane, U.S. actor, playwright, and screenwriter who played General Martin Peterson on "I Dream of Jeannie," is born in Columbia, South Carolina.

1899: Humphrey Bogart, U.S. actor renowned for performances in films including "Casablanca" and "The Maltese Falcon," is born in New York, New York.

1890: Robert Ripley, U.S. cartoonist and entrepreneur who created "Ripley's Believe It or Not!", is born in Santa Rosa, California.

Ripley first made a name for himself as the creator of the popular "Believe It or Not!" comic strip, which challenged millions of daily readers in the first half of the 20th century to question their view of what was real. Ripley prided himself on the veracity of his outlandish claims, backed up by professional researchers on his payroll, and loved the reactions his attention-grabbing headlines provoked among his readers. Building on the success of the comic strip, Ripley built an empire that included publishing, radio and television programs, and museums beginning with one at the 1933 Chicago World's Fair (equipped with beds to accommodate those who fainted at the sight of Ripley's curiosities). Read more

1887: Conrad Hilton, U.S. businessman who founded the Hilton Hotels chain and was the great-grandfather of Paris and Nicky Hilton, is born in San Antonio, New Mexico.

1878: Louis Chevrolet, Swiss-American race car driver who founded the Chevrolet Motor Car Co., is born in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland.

1821: Clara Barton, U.S. nurse who founded the American Red Cross, is born in North Oxford, Massachusetts.

This "Battlefield Angel" worked on the front lines of the Civil War to tend injured soldiers and maintain Army hospitals. She went on to found the American Red Cross, now one of the largest humanitarian organizations in the U.S. Read more

1642 or 1643: Sir Isaac Newton, English physicist and mathematician known for his laws of motion and gravitation, is born in Woolsthorpe, England.

