Jared Lorenzen (1981 - 2019), Former New York Giants quarterback

The University of Kentucky star holds the school record for most passing yards

Jared Lorenzen was a star quarterback at the University of Kentucky who played in the NFL for the New York Giants. Lorenzen was larger in size than the typical quarterback, built more like the offensive linemen protecting him, yet he was known for scrambling all over the field. He was a star at Kentucky and holds the school record for the most career passing yards and most passing yards in a single game with 528. He was signed by the Giants as a free agent in 2004 and was with the team for four years. He struggled with his weight, at one time almost 600 pounds, when he started a web series called the “Jared Lorenzen Project.” He wanted to document his weight loss efforts to inspire others to do the same.

Died: Wednesday, July 03, 2019. (Who else died on July 3?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 38 from heart and kidney complications.

What they said about him: “Jared Lorenzen was a warm, caring, deeply introspective man, totally committed to his family. He was really funny, too--and man, what an athlete.” – ESPN reporter Jeremy Schaap

“Jared was a special person, and a beloved Giant. He was an important member of our 2007 team, one that created its own destiny. Our thoughts are with Jared’s family and friends who loved and appreciated him so much, just as our organization and fans did.” – New York Giants

"Sad to hear about Jared Lorenzen's passing. He was working hard to battle his obesity issues, setting an example for others about the value of a healthy lifestyle. As someone passionate abt youth health & wellness, will miss his powerful voice, gone too soon." – Sports media personality Bonnie Bernstein

wellness, will miss his powerful voice, gone too soon.” – Sports media personality Bonnie Bernstein

Full obituary: Louisville Courier-Journal

