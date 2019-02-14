Born February 14

Gregory Hines was a true triple threat, singing, acting and dancing through a five-decade career in Hollywood and on Broadway. He appeared in films such as "History of the World, Part 1" and "Waiting To Exhale," and on such TV shows as "Will & Grace" and "The Gregory Hines Show." Hines won Tony awards for "Eubie!" and "Jelly's Last Jam on Broadway." He also had a No. 1 R&B hit with Luther Vandross, and he spent years promoting the art of tap dance, leading to the creation of National Tap Dance Day in 40 U.S. cities. We remember Hines' life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1981: Brad Halsey, U.S. Major League Baseball pitcher with the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Oakland Athletics, is born in Houston, Texas.

Halsey went 14-19 in 88 games with the New York Yankees, Arizona, and Oakland from 2004-06. The left-hander most recently pitched in the minors for the Yankees in 2011. In 2004, Halsey dueled Boston ace Pedro Martinez into the middle innings in a game highlighted by Derek Jeter's diving catch into the stands at Yankee Stadium. Read more

1973: Steve McNair, U.S. NFL quarterback with the Tennessee Titans, who played in the 2000 Super Bowl, is born in Mount Olive, Mississippi.

McNair began his career in 1995 with the Houston Oilers, who eventually became the Titans, and finished with 31,304 yards passing and 174 touchdowns. McNair played with pain for several years, and the injuries ultimately forced him to retire. The highlight of his playing time might have been a five-game stretch at the end of the 2002 season when he was so banged up he couldn't practice, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. McNair started all five games and won them all, leading the Titans to an 11-5 finish and a berth in the AFC championship game for the second time in four seasons. Read more

1956: Howard Davis Jr. U.S. boxer who won a gold medal in the 1976 Olympics, is born in Glen Cove, New York.

1947: Tim Buckley, U.S. singer whose "voice of instrument" sound influenced other musicians, and the father of singer Jeff Buckley, is born in Washington, D.C.

1946: Gregory Hines, U.S. dancer, actor, and singer known for roles in movies including "White Nights" and "The Cotton Club," is born in New York, New York.

It's no surprise that the man who won a Tony Award for his role in "Jelly's Last Jam" could sing. But Hines took a career detour that was unusual even for a Broadway triple threat when, in 1986, he duetted with Luther Vandross on "There's Nothing Better Than Love." The single climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart on the strength of two fine performances. Read more

1941: Paul Tsongas, U.S. politician who represented Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate from 1979 to 1985, is born in Lowell, Massachusetts.

1934: Florence Henderson, U.S. actress and singer known for her role as Carol Brady on the sitcom "The Brady Bunch," is born in Dale, Indiana.

The actress’ best-known role was Carol Brady, the patient, loving mother on “The Brady Bunch.” The sitcom, which ran from 1969 to 1974 and in reruns ever since, followed the adventures of a large blended family brought together by the marriage of Mike and Carol Brady. Read more

1931: Brian Kelly, U.S. actor known best for starring on the TV shows "Flipper" and "Straightaway," is born in Detroit, Michigan.

1929: Vic Morrow, U.S. actor who starred in the TV series Combat!, is born in New York, New York.

1927: Lois Maxwell, Canadian actress who played Miss Moneypenny in the first 14 James Bond movies, is born in Kitchener, Ontario.

In addition to her 14 appearances as Miss Moneypenny, she also acted in Stanley Kubrick's "Lolita" and worked on TV shows including "The Saint," "The Baron," "Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased)," and "The Persuaders!", the BBC said, according to her obituary by The Associated Press. She was 58 when she appeared in her final Bond film, 1985's "A View to a Kill." She was replaced by 26-year-old Caroline Bliss for "The Living Daylights." Read more

1922: Murray "Murray the K" Kaufman, U.S. radio disc jockey who was well-known in the 1950s, '60s, and '70s, is born in New York, New York.

He got his big break taking over for another legendary DJ, Alan Freed, at New York City's WINS-AM, but a hot evening time slot wasn't all he had in common with Freed. Both men embraced popular music in all its forms, by all its singers – black and white – and presented racially integrated concerts at a time when segregation was still the norm. Read more

1913: Jimmy Hoffa, U.S. union leader who disappeared in 1975, creating a mystery that remains unsolved, is born in Brazil, Indiana.

Last seen in the parking lot of a Detroit-area restaurant, Hoffa stayed gone and was officially declared dead on the seventh anniversary of his disappearance. For nearly 40 years since that disappearance, everyone from Detroit-area police to the FBI to countless average-Joe conspiracy theorists has been trying to find Hoffa and lay his mystery to rest. Even as recently as 2013, tips continued to surface, leading authorities to search new sites for evidence of Hoffa or his remains. Read more

1913: Woody Hayes, U.S. football player and coach known best as the head coach at Ohio State University, is born in Clifton, Ohio.

1913: Mel Allen, U.S. sportscaster who was the voice of the New York Yankees for decades, is born in Birmingham, Alabama.

1894: Jack Benny, U.S. comedian who influenced decades of television with "The Jack Benny Program," is born in Chicago, Illinois.

The real Benny was a gifted violinist so beloved in his Illinois hometown that a school there still bears his name. He was generous with time and money, touring extensively with the USO during World War II and donating money and possessions to local museums and charities. As for his relationship with his wife, who worked alongside him under the name Mary Livingstone, Benny was devoted and arranged for her to receive one rose each day until her death eight years after his. Read more

1882: John Barrymore, U.S. actor whose notable films include "Grand Hotel" and "Twentieth Century," and the grandfather of actress Drew Barrymore, is born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1859: George Washington Gale Ferris, U.S. engineer who invented the Ferris wheel, is born in Galesburg, Illinois.

1818: Frederick Douglass, U.S. author and activist who was a leader of the abolitionist movement, is born in Talbot County, Maryland.

In 18 38, after 20 years of slavery, Douglass made his final escape attempt – the one that was successful. With the assistance of a free black seaman, who provided Douglass with papers and a sailor's uniform to wear, he made it safely to New York. Shortly after arriving there, he wrote, "I felt as one might feel upon escape from a den of hungry lions." Read more

