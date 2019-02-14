Died February 14

We remember the victims of the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2018: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting Victims, 17 students and staff were tragically killed in a shooting at the school. We remember the victims here.

2015: Louis Jourdan, French actor known for the movies "Gigi" and "The Best of Everything," dies at 93.

Succeeding Charles Boyer as Hollywood's favorite French lover, Jourdan romanced Joan Fontaine, Jennifer Jones, Grace Kelly, and Shirley MacLaine in films during the late 1940s and throughout the '50s. He also showed that he could play a villain in "Julie" (1956), in which he was Doris Day's husband, a psychopathic killer. Read more

2015: Phillip Levine, U.S. poet who won the Pulitzer Prize and was known for his poems about working-class Detroit, dies at 87.

2014: John Henson, U.S. puppeteer who worked with the Muppets and was the son of Jim Henson, dies at 48.

Henson followed in his famous father's footsteps as a puppeteer, performing as Sweetums the ogre in several films, including "Muppet Treasure Island" and "It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie." He was also a shareholder and board member of the Jim Henson Co. Read more

2012: Dory Previn, U.S. singer-songwriter who wrote many songs for movies with her then-husband Andre Previn, dies at 86.

2011: Sir George Shearing, English jazz pianist who was born blind and had multiple albums on the Billboard charts, dies at 91.

Shearing had been a superstar of the jazz world since a couple of years after he arrived in the U.S. in 1947 from his native England, where he was already hugely popular, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. The George Shearing Quintet's first big hit came in 1949 with a version of songwriter Harry Warren's "September in the Rain." He remained active well into his 80s, releasing a CD called "Lullabies of Birdland" as well as a memoir, "Lullaby of Birdland," in early 2004. Read more

2010: Dick Francis, English champion jockey who became a successful crime novelist, dies at 89.

Francis was the author of 42 novels. He also was a successful jockey, winning more than 350 races, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He retired from racing in 1957 and took up writing, first as a racing correspondent for Britain's Sunday Express newspaper. He began writing novels in 1962. Read more

2010: Doug Fieger, U.S. musician who was the lead singer of the power pop band the Knack who had a hit song with "My Sharona," dies at 57.

I n 1979, "My Sharona" became the first – and biggest – hit for Fieger's band, the Knack. The bouncy, catchy song was written about Fieger's girlfriend, Sharona … and their 8-year age difference was reflected in the PG-13 lyrics. Those lyrics – along with the driving drums and guitar and Fieger's stuttery delivery – rocketed the song to No. 1, where it stayed for six weeks. It quickly achieved gold status – more quickly, in fact, than any other debut single since "I Want to Hold Your Hand" in 1964. Read more

2009: Louie Bellson, U.S. jazz drummer who performed with such greats as Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, and his late wife, Pearl Bailey, dies at 84.

Bellson's career spanned more than six decades, performing on more than 200 albums with jazz greats including Tommy Dorsey, Harry James, Oscar Peterson, Woody Herman, Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie and Louis Armstrong. It was through Ellington that he met Bailey, the great singer and Broadway performer. They married in 1952, and when she died in 1990 at age 72, he told the Philadelphia Daily News that "I just lost my best friend." Read more

2009: Bernard Ashley, English businessman and engineer who co-founded textile company Laura Ashley with his wife, dies at 82.

1999: Buddy Knox, U.S. singer-songwriter who had a hit song in 1957 with "Party Doll," dies at 65.

1999: John Ehrlichman, U.S. adviser to President Richard M. Nixon who was involved in the Watergate scandal, dies at 73.

1996: Bob Paisley, English footballer who was one of the most successful English football managers of all time, dies at 77.

1994: Gary "B.B." Coleman, U.S. blues vocalist, guitarist and producer, dies at 47.

1992: Angelique Pettyjohn, U.S. actress and burlesque dancer who appeared in many TV shows and was in the cult classic "Repo Man," dies of cancer at 48.

1991: John A. McCone, U.S. director of the CIA from 1961 until 1965, dies at 89.

1990: Jean Wallace, U.S. actress known best for her roles in the 1950s and '60s, dies at 66.

1989: James Bond, U.S. bird expert whose name was appropriated by author Ian Fleming for his popular series of spy novels, dies at 89.

Few names conjure up a mood and image quite like James Bond. Spoken in clipped British tones, the last name preceding the first and then repeated –– "Bond. James Bond." –– the name plunges you into a stylish world of intrigue. The speaker is suave, confident and dead sexy. He is a spy, an agent of the British Secret Service and lethally talented at his job. Enemies fear him, and women swoon at his feet. Read more

1988: Frederick Loewe, German-born composer who collaborated with Alan Lerner on the Broadway musicals "My Fair Lady" and "Camelot," dies at 86.

1987: Bola Sete, Brazilian guitarist who played with Vince Guaraldi and Dizzy Gillespie, dies at 63.

1975: P.G. Wodehouse, English humorist who wrote novels, plays and short stories and whose works were highly acclaimed, dies at 93.

1961: Wallis Clark, English actor who holds the record for most appearances in movies that have won Academy Awards –– five –– including "Gone With the Wind," dies at 78.

1959: Baby Dodds, U.S. jazz drummer who was one of the first to use improvisation, dies at 60.

1948: Mordecai Brown, U.S. Hall of Fame pitcher who won 239 games in his career, dies at 71.

1929: Tom Burke, U.S. athlete who won gold medals in the first modern Olympics in 1896, in the 100-meter and 400-meter races, dies at 54.

1891: William Tecumseh Sherman, U.S. Union Army general during the American Civil War, dies at 71.

1779: James Cook, British naval captain and explorer who was the first European to visit Australia and the Hawaiian Islands, dies at 50.

270: Saint Valentine, Roman saint whose name marks Valentine's Day, dies at an unknown age.

