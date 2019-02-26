Jeraldine Saunders (1923 - 2019), creator of "The Love Boat"

Author shared tales from her time as a cruise director...

Jeraldine Saunders was the creator of the hit ABC television series "The Love Boat." The show, which ran from 1977 through 1986, began with a made-for-TV movie based on Saunders' 1974 nonfiction book "Love Boats." In her book, Saunders shared anecdotes of her time as a cruise director. Saunders also wrote the syndicated horoscope column "Omarr's Astrological Forecast," created by her former husband Sydney Omarr.

Died: February 26, 2019 (Who else died on February 26?)

Details of death: Died at home in Glendale, California of complications of kidney stone surgery at the age of 95.

Trailblazer: Saunders was the first woman to become a full-time cruise director, a position she held for a decade. Her 1974 book, and the TV show it spawned, were credited for a major increase in the popularity of the cruise industry.

Saunders on cruising: “You name it, I've seen it: love and hate, sex and silliness, greed and generosity, beauties and beasts, and Bali Hai and Shangri-La and a lot of flotsam and jetsam along the way.” —from "Love Boats"

What people said about her: “Jeraldine was an active woman who never lost her interest in dancing, younger man, and the written word. She was a terrific, grateful, class act who refused to grow old. She was indomitable.” —Edward Lozzi, Saunders' representative

