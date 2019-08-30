Jim Langer (1948–2019), Dolphins Hall of Fame center

Starting center for Dolphins’ undefeated 1972 team

Jim Langer was a Hall of Fame center who played for the Miami Dolphins’ championship teams of the 1970s. He anchored the offensive line during the 1972 Dolphins’ perfect season. He played every down that season, started 109 consecutive games, and appeared in 128 straight games. He was named the Dolphins’ MVP in 1975. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times and elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

We invite you to share condolences for Jim Langer in our Guest Book.

Died: Thursday, August 29, 2019 (Who else died on August 29?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 71.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

Undrafted Free Agent: Langer played football for South Dakota State, but was not drafted by the NFL. Dolphins coach Don Shula saw Langer’s potential and signed him as a backup in 1970. By 1972 Langer had earned the starting center job and became a cornerstone of the Dolphins’ offensive line for the rest of the decade.

What people said about him: “His contributions to this game, especially how integral he was to the Miami Dolphins’ sustained success throughout the 1970s, will live forever in Canton, Ohio where the Hall of Fame flag now flies at half-staff in his memory.” —David Baker, Hall of Fame CEO

Full obituary: Miami Herald

Related lives:

- Nick Buoniconti (1940–2019), Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker

- Cliff Branch (1948–2019), legendary Raiders receiver

- Bart Starr (1934–2019), legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback