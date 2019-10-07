Karen Pendleton (1946 - 2019), original Disney Mouseketeer

Paralyzed in an accident, she became an advocate for those with disabilities

Karen Pendleton was one of the original Disney Mouseketeers who appeared on the “Mickey Mouse Club” children’s television series for all four seasons, from 1955 until 1959. She was one of the youngest performers in the cast and was known for singing the show’s closing song with fellow Mouseketeer Cubby O’Brien. She left show business after the series ended. She was paralyzed from the waist down in 1983 in an auto accident and she became an advocate for people with disabilities. Pendleton appeared on “Mickey Mouse Club” reunion shows and at fan conventions.

We invite you to share condolences for Karen Pendleton in our Guest Book.

Died: Sunday, October 6, 2019. (Who else died on October 6?)

Details of death: Died from a heart attack at the age of 73.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about her: "My mom loved her Mouseketeer family." "Getting together with [her co-stars] was always a high point. It gave her the opportunity to relive great memories and to meet so many Mickey Mouse Club fans that watched the show as kids and loved her. Many told her that they named their daughters Karen in her honor." – Her daughter Staci said in a statement.

Full obituary: Hollywood Reporter

Related lives:

Doreen Tracy (1943 – 2018), original Disney Mouseketeer

Dennis Day (1942 – 2019), original Disney Mouseketeer

Cameron Boyce (1999 – 2019), star of Disney’s “Descendants”