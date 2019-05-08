Kendrick Castillo, hero ran towards gunman in Colorado school shooting

Castillo and other classmates rushed one of the shooters

Kendrick Castillo ran towards a gunman who was about to shoot at fellow classmates, helping save lives. The incident happened at Stem School Highlands Ranch, located in a suburb of Denver, Colorado. The high school senior along with other classmates ran towards the shooter when he pulled out a gun. Marine Corp recruit Brendan Bialy was among the students who rushed the gunman with Castillo, which allowed other students to tackle him to the ground. Castillo was only a few days away from graduation. There were two shooters at the school and several students were injured. Both suspects are under arrest.

We invite you to share condolences for Kendrick Castillo in our Guest Book.

Died: Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Who else died on May 7?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 18 rushing a shooter at Stem School Highlands Ranch.

Classmate Nui Giasolli talked about what happened on the “Today” show: “That’s when Kendrick lunged at him, and he shot Kendrick,” Nui said, “giving all of us enough time to get underneath our desks, to get ourselves safe, and to run across the room to escape.”

Kendrick's Father John Castillo on his son: “It doesn’t surprise me,” Castillo said. “He cared enough about people that he would do something like that, even though it’s against my better judgment. “I wish he had gone and hid,” Castillo continued, “but that’s not his character. His character is about protecting people, helping people.” – Castillo said to the Denver Post

Full obituary: Denver Post

Related: Columbine: 20 Years Later