Died May 7

Eddie Rabbitt, one of country music's most beloved voices, was born in Brooklyn, New York. From that decidedly urban origin, Rabbitt went on to write classic country songs like "Kentucky Rain" for Elvis Presley, "Pure Love" for Ronnie Milsap, and "Any Which Way but Loose," which became a crossover hit for Rabbitt himself in 1978. He also was a powerful voice on behalf of many charitable causes, such as Special Olympics, Easter Seals, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, United Cerebral Palsy, and the American Council on Transplantation – the latter being dear to him because of the death of his son, Timmy, who died while undergoing a liver transplant in 1985. We remember Rabbitt's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including broadcast journalist Tim Russert.

2013: George Sauer Jr., U.S. NFL wide receiver who was a four-time All-Pro and helped the New York Jets win a Super Bowl, dies at 69.

Sauer played a key role in the Jets' 16-7 win over the Baltimore Colts in the 1969 Super Bowl. He caught eight passes from Joe Namath that day in one of the greatest upsets in pro football history. He played for the Jets in the AFL and then the NFL from 1965-70, but left the game after the 1970 season still in his prime because, he said at the time, he was unhappy with the way the game treated players. Read more

2013: Ray Harryhausen, U.S. visual effects creator whose work included "The 7th Voyage of Sinbad" and "Jason and the Argonauts," dies at 92.

Metaphorical demons and monsters plague the careers of many artists. Filmmaker Ray Harryhausen was obsessed with giving life to monsters of a more literal nature. The legendary special-effects artist left a lasting impact on the world of film and the imaginations of generations of moviegoers. Read more

2011: Seve Ballesteros, Spanish professional golfer who won five major championships, including the British Open three times, dies of cancer at 54.

He won the Masters at 23, leading by 10 shots at one point in the final round. He was a three-time winner of the British Open, no moment greater than his 1984 victory at St. Andrews. He was as inspirational in Europe as Arnold Palmer was in America, a handsome figure who feared no shot and often played from where no golfer had ever been. Read more

2009: Mickey Carroll, U.S. actor who played the Town Crier as a Munchkin in "The Wizard of Oz," dies at 89.

He was one of more than 100 adults and children who were recruited for "Oz" to play the natives of what author L. Frank Baum called Munchkin Country in his 1900 book "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz." Carroll told The Associated Press in a 2007 interview that the Munchkins made only $125 a week while filming, followed by decades of recognition. Read more

2009: Danny Ozark, U.S. Major League Baseball manager for the Philadelphia Phillies who led them to three consecutive National League East Division titles in the 1970s, dies at 85.

2007: Nicholas Worth, U.S. character actor known for his role as Bruno in the movie "Swamp Thing" and who also appeared on "Star Trek: Voyager," dies at 69.

2000: Douglas Fairbanks Jr., U.S. actor who was the son of the actor Douglas Fairbanks and appeared in movies such as "Morning Glory" with Katharine Hepburn, dies at 90.

1998: Eddie Rabbitt, U.S. singer-songwriter and musician known for his country-pop crossover sound and his hit song, "Every Which Way But Loose," dies at 56.

In the 1960s and '70s, Rabbitt began by writing songs like "Kentucky Rain" and "Pure Love" that became hits for Elvis Presley and Ronnie Milsap, respectively. Rabbitt then went on to make a splash of his own on the country charts, hitting No. 1 with "Drinking My Baby (Off My Mind)." But his first big crossover hit was in 1978 with "Every Which Way But Loose," from the Clint Eastwood movie of the same name. The single rocketed to No. 1 on the country charts and peaked at No. 30 on the Hot 100. Read more

1995: Ray McKinley, U.S. jazz drummer and bandleader who played with the Dorsey Brothers and the Glenn Miller Orchestra, dies at 84.

1993: Mary Philbin, U.S. film actress in the silent era who starred in "The Phantom of the Opera" opposite Lon Chaney, dies at 90.

1986: Jeffrey Mylett, U.S. actor whose credits include "Godspell" and "Brewster's Millions," dies at 36.

1967: Judith Evelyn, U.S. actress who played Miss Lonelyhearts in the Alfred Hitchcock movie "Rear Window," dies at 58.

1951: Warner Baxter, U.S. actor who was very popular in the 1920s and '30s and won an Academy Award for his role as the Cisco Kid in the film "In Old Arizona," dies at 62.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including broadcast journalist Tim Russert.