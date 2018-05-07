Born May 7

Tim Russert hosted "Meet the Press" for more than 16 years, becoming a trusted source of political news and incisive interviews. He frequently moderated campaign debates, and he was known for his accuracy in predicting the states on which a presidential election would hinge. His journalistic excellence brought him 48 honorary doctorates as well as an Emmy Award and a wide variety of journalism awards. We remember Russert's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

1965: Owen Hart, Canadian professional wrestler with the World Wrestling Federation, is born in Calgary, Alberta.

1951: Robert Hegyes, U.S. actor known best for playing Juan Epstein on "Welcome Back, Kotter," is born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

Kotter's Juan Epstein was known for the excuse notes he presented to his teacher – ostensibly written by his mother and signed "Epstein's Mother," they were clearly written by Epstein himself. That fact became even more obvious when Epstein would lip-sync along with each note, which he knew by heart after composing it, while Kotter read it aloud. Read more

1950: Tim Russert, U.S. broadcast journalist who was the longtime host of "Meet the Press," is born in Buffalo, New York.

He was an election-night fixture, with his whiteboard and scribbled figures, and was moderator for numerous political debates. He wrote two best-selling books, including the much-loved "Big Russ and Me" about his relationship with his father. He was NBC's Washington bureau chief. President George W. Bush, informed of Russert's death while at dinner in Paris, saluted him as "a tough and hardworking newsman. He was always well-informed and thorough in his interviews. And he was as gregarious off the set as he was prepared on it." Read more

1946: Jerry Nolan, U.S. drummer who played on the first two New York Dolls albums, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1936: Jimmy Ruffin, U.S. soul singer whose hits include "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted," is born in Collinsville, Mississippi.

He was signed to Berry Gordy's Motown Records, and had a string of hits in the 1960s, including "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted," which became a top-10 pop hit. He had continued success with songs such as "I've Passed This Way Before" and "Gonna Give Her All the Love I've Got," but Ruffin marked a comeback in 1980 with his second top-10 hit, "Hold on to My Love." The song was produced by Robin Gibb, the Bee Gees member who died in 2012. Read more

1933: Johnny Unitas, U.S. football player with the Baltimore Colts who was the NFL's MVP in 1959, 1964 and 1967, is born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

1931: Teresa Brewer, U.S. singer who had No. 1 hits with "Music! Music! Music!" and "Till I Waltz Again With You," is born in Toledo, Ohio.

Brewer had close to 40 songs that topped the charts, longtime family friend Bill Munroe said, including "Dancin' With Someone," "Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall," "Ricochet," and "Let Me Go Lover." Throughout her decadeslong career, Brewer performed on TV with Mel Torme, sang with Tony Bennett, and guest-hosted several variety shows, including The Ed Sullivan Show. Read more

1929: Dick Williams, U.S. Major League Baseball player, coach, and manager who led the Oakland A's to two consecutive World Series championships, is born in St. Louis, Missouri.

Williams managed the Boston Red Sox, Oakland A's, California Angels, Montreal Expos, San Diego Padres, and Seattle Mariners during a 21-year career. He was the second manager to win pennants with three different clubs. Williams won World Series titles with the A's in 1972 and 1973, and an American League pennant with the Red Sox in 1967. He won a National League pennant with the Padres in 1984. Read more

1928: John Ingle, U.S. actor who played Edward Quartermaine on "General Hospital," is born in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In a career spanning more than 30 years, he had acting credits on TV shows including "Days of Our Lives," "Big Love," and "The Drew Carey Show" and in films such as "Batman and Robin" and "Heathers." Read more

1927: Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, German-British writer who won Academy awards for her screenplays for "A Room With a View" and "Howards End," is born in Cologne, Germany.

Ruth Prawer Jhabvala was a longtime member of Merchant Ivory Productions, writing 22 films over four decades. She won two Academy awards for her adaptations of the E.M. Forster novels "Howards End" and "A Room With a View." She was also nominated for adapting 1993's "The Remains of the Day." All three films were also best-picture contenders. Read more

1923: Anne Baxter, U.S. actress known for her Oscar-winning performance in "The Razor's Edge" as well as her starring role in "All About Eve," is born in Michigan City, Indiana.

1922: Darrin McGavin, U.S. actor who starred in "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" and played the father in "A Christmas Story," is born in Spokane, Washington.

Despite his busy career on television, McGavin was awarded only one Emmy: in 1990 for an appearance as Candice Bergen's opinionated father in an episode of "Murphy Brown." He may be recognized best for his role as the hot-tempered father of a boy yearning for the gift of a BB gun in the 1983 comedy "A Christmas Story." The film has become a holiday-season staple on TV. Read more

1919: Eva Perón, Argentine actress and former first lady of Argentina who was immortalized by the musical "Evita," is born in Los Toldos, Argentina.

1901: Gary Cooper, U.S. actor who was a major star of Hollywood's golden age with roles in notable movies including "Mr. Deeds Goes to Town" and "High Noon," is born in Helena, Montana.

1840: Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky, Russian composer whose renowned works include "The Nutcracker" and "Swan Lake," is born in Votkinsk, Russian Empire.

1833: Johannes Brahms, German composer who is considered one of history's great classical composers, is born in Hamburg, Germany.

1812: Robert Browning, English poet known for works including "Childe Roland to the Dark Tower Came" and "Fra Lippo Lippi," is born in London, England.

