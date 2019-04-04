Kim English (2019), gospel and house music singer

Her eight No. 1 hits include "Everyday" and "Unspeakable Joy"

Kim English was a gospel and house music singer who topped the Billboard dance charts eight times in the 1990s and 2000s. Her No. 1 hit songs include "Unspeakable Joy," "Everyday," and "Missing You." English was known for her powerful alto voice and the messages of positivity she wove into her infectious dance tunes, which were popular at dance clubs worldwide. Her music was embraced by the LGBTQ community, a staple at Pride festivals and was included on the soundtrack to the television show "Queer as Folk."

Died: April 2, 2019 (Who else died on April 2?)

Details of death: Died in Chicago at the age of 48. Her manager, Vickie Markusic, said that English had been struggling with kidney failure for five years and was awaiting a transplant.

English's empowering lyrics: “People ask me why this supernatural high, seeing only sun when there's a cloudy sky. I know the trouble tries to surround me, But I've been given something greater, deep inside me.” —from “Unspeakable Joy”

What people said about her: “When you look at her body of work, and read the song titles, you start to understand that while she knew she was making music for people to dance to, she also made sure she was imparting positive messages and lessons through her music. 'It Makes a Difference,' 'Supernatural,' 'Treat Me Right,' 'Missing You,' 'Higher Things,' 'Learn 2 Luv,' 'Nothing's Impossible,' and the list goes on.” —from a statement from Nervous Records, English's label

“Kim English was incredible. I have been absolutely in awe of her voice since she started to release music in the 90s. It was a dream to be able to work with her in any context one day, and I felt honoured that we made it happen last year. You are irreplaceable.” —DJ Paul Woolford

“She felt everybody was God's children and that it was not her place to cast judgment on anyone. Her mission was to be able to present in the club scene a message about God, and she did it without being preachy.” —Markusic

