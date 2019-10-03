Kim Shattuck (1963–2019), lead singer for the Muffs also performed with the Pixies and NOFX

The Muffs' 1990s hits included “Lucky Guy” and a cover of Kim Wilde’s “Kids in America.”

Kim Shattuck was the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter for the Muffs, a punk band that had 1990s hits including “Lucky Guy” and a cover of Kim Wilde’s “Kids in America” that was featured on the soundtrack to the 1995 film “Clueless.” Shattuck founded the Muffs in 1991 alongside Melanie Vammen, who had been her bandmate in the 1980s all-female band the Pandoras. After disbanding in 1999, the Muffs reunited briefly in 2004 for a single album, disbanded again, and reunited a second time in 2014. A final album from the Muffs, “No Holiday,” is scheduled for release in October 2019. Shattuck also sang on the 1994 NOFX song ”Lori Meyers” as well as the 2009 Bowling for Soup song “I’ll Always Remember You (That Way).” In 2013, Shattuck toured with the Pixies, taking the place of original bassist and singer Kim Deal when she left the band.

Died: October 2, 2019 (Who else died on October 2?)

Details of death: Died of complications of ALS at the age of 56.

Short-lived Pixies gig: Shattuck performed with the Pixies for a single tour in 2013, though she had planned to tour with them again in 2014. But after a Los Angeles show where Shattuck jumped from the stage into the crowd, she was warned that the Pixies disapproved of stage-diving. When Shattuck was fired by the band’s manager not long after the incident, she told NME she assumed it was because of her jump. But she didn’t hold a grudge, she said: “[T]hey’re nice people. I’m still a fan of the Pixies!”

Shattuck on her inspiration as a guitarist: “When I first wanted to play guitar it was because I had seen Brian Setzer. He’s so good! I mean I was just blown away. I really admired his guitar playing and how he’d do these excellent jazz chords and crazy shit while he’s singing and then go to a solo.” —from a 2011 interview with Guitar World

What people said about her: “So sad to hear the news about Kim. She was always so cool and tough. All my interactions with her were great. She was one of my favorite song writers. When we recorded dookie we listened to the first Muffs record constantly. We will hear that rock and roll scream from heaven.” —Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day

"We are very sorry to announce the passing of our bandmate and dear friend Kim Shattuck. Besides being a brilliant songwriter, rocking guitarist and singer/screamer extrordinaire, Kim was a true force of nature. While battling ALS Kim produced our last album, overseeing every part of the record from tracking to artwork. She was our best friend and playing her songs was an honor. Goodbye Kimba. We love you more than we could ever say." - Roy & Ronnie - bandmates in The Muffs

“We are devastated about Kim’s passing. She was a genuine musician, writer and performer who committed her life for the cause. She brought all of her life force to her endeavors and we are fortunate for her sharing some of that life force with us. RIP.” —The Pixies

“Heartbroken about Kim. One of the all time greats. How could anyone be such a brilliant pop songwriter, singer, screamer, and such a total punk-rock badass, and be so insanely cute at the same time? No one funnier or cooler. We love you, Kim.” —Veruca Salt

