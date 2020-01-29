Larry Eisenhauer (1940 - 2020), former Patriots defensive star

Nicknamed “Wildman,” he was a four-time AFL all-star

Larry Eisenhauer was one of the Boston Patriots first defensive stars. He made four AFL all-star teams during his nine years in the AFL, all with Boston. He was voted to the Patriots All-1960s team. His teammates nicknamed Eisenhauer “Wildman” for his crazy antics. According to the book “The 50 Greatest Players in New England Patriots History” by Robert Cohen, he ran out onto the field before a game in freezing weather wearing only his helmet and athletic supporter. He was also known to ram his forearm through locker room walls before a game to get himself psyched to play. After retiring, he owned a computer hardware business.

Died: Wednesday January 29, 2020.

Details of death: Died at the age of 79.

What they said about him: “I had the pleasure of watching him play for the Boston Patriots in the ‘60s. Not only was he one of the best defensive linemen in the AFL for nearly a decade, but we was also one of the most colorful personalities this franchise has ever known.”

“I think everyone who ever played with him had a Larry Eisenhauer story and loved to retell them at alumni gatherings. He was an AFL All-Star on the field, but made an ever greater impact in the New England community as a Patriots ambassador, always eager to volunteer for our many alumni initiatives. On behalf of my family and the New England Patriots organization, we express our sincerest sympathies to Larry’s family, former teammates and the many friends who will mourn his loss.” - Statement from Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Full obituary: Boston Globe

