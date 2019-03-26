Clem Daniels (2019,) AFL all-time leading rusher

Former star running back for the Oakland Raiders

Clem Daniels was a star running back for the Oakland Raiders of the AFL during the 1960s, helping the team win the 1967 AFL championship. He rushed for over 5,100 yards and is the AFL’s all-time leading rusher. Daniels played college football at Prairie View and spent his first season with the Houston Texans. He was traded to Oakland and starred there for 7 seasons, finishing his career with one season for the 49ers in 1968. The versatile Daniels had 30 career rushing touchdowns along with 24 receiving TDs and once ran for 200 yards in a game.

Died: Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Who else died on March 23?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 83, announced by the Oakland Raiders.

What they said about him: “Teacher. Leader. Friend. Community pillar. Champion. Clem Daniels was many things to many people. And he will be dearly missed.” – Oakland Raiders official Twitter page

