Elbert Dubenion (1933 - 2019), legendary Buffalo Bills receiver

Nicknamed “Golden Wheels” for his tremendous speed

Elbert Dubenion was a legendary wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills when they played in the AFL, playing for the team in all nine seasons of his career, retiring after the 1968 season. Dubenion was called “Golden Wheels” for his incredible speed on the field. In 1964, he set the pro football record for yards per catch in one season with 27.1 For his career, he averaged an amazing 18.3 yards per catch and finished with almost 300 receptions. He won two AFL championships with the Bills in 1964 and 1965 and is a member of the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame. He later became a scout for the Bills and other pro teams.

Died: Thursday, December 26, 2019. (Who else died on December 26?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 86.

On making the Bills Wall of Fame: "Every time I've went to the stadium, that's been the first thing on my mind, wondering when or if my name would be up there. "It's been a long time coming, but I'm real appreciative of it. I feel so good, I believe I could run a fly pattern. This ranks No. 1 in my football experience." - according to the Buffalo News

What they said about him: “Duby was our touchdown man.” “They loved to throw him the bomb.” Former Bills cornerback Booker Edgerson - according to the Buffalo News

“My dad loved Elbert Dubenion. I remember watching Bills games with Dad & him yelling "Go Elbert!! That Dubenion is something else!!" Dad passed in August. Hopefully, he can sit & talk football with one of his favorite Buffalo Bills now.” - Gwen Bayliss on Twitter

“We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Buffalo Bill Elbert "Golden Wheels" Dubenion who passed this morning.” - official Buffalo Bills Twitter page

