Laurel Griggs (2006 – 2019), Broadway actress appeared on SNL

Laurel Griggs was a rising star of Broadway who, at 13, had already appeared in more than 1,000 Broadway shows. Her notable plays included her debut, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” as well as “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” She had a long-running role as Ivanka in “Once” from 2013 to 2015. Griggs also appeared on two episodes of “Saturday Night Live” and in the 2016 film “Café Society.” She was a voice actress for the animated TV show “Bubble Guppies.”

Died: November 5, 2019 (Who else died on November 5?)

Details of death: Died in New York City of an asthma attack at the age of 13.

In her memory: As Griggs’ funeral services took place on Friday, Broadway theaters dimmed their lights – the traditional Broadway gesture of honor to a departed actor. Griggs’ family has requested that anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory consider Broadway Cares, which provides support for people living with HIV/AIDS.

Notable quote: “Last night was the most amazing night of my life!” —Griggs on Instagram, the day after an SNL appearance

What people said about her: “She just was hardworking. She was always smiling and working hard and always on top of her stuff. She was so talented and kind and she lit up a room every time she walked in.” —actress Jessica Threet, who directed Griggs in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of one of my Ivanka sisters, Laurel – you were always smiling and always made other people laugh. I’m so incredibly grateful that I got to know you. You will never be forgotten, and we will never stop loving you. Everyone in the Once family is going to keep you alive through us.” —actress Eliza Holland Madore, who also played Ivanka in “Once”

