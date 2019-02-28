Lisa Sheridan (1974 - 2019), “Halt and Catch Fire” actress

Starred on the ABC science fiction series “Invasion”

Lisa Sheridan was an actress known for her roles in “Halt and Catch Fire” and “Invasion.” She attended the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama in Pittsburgh. She had a main role on the Fox science fiction series “FreakyLinks” and was a guest star on many TV shows including “Monk,” “NCIS,” and “Scandal.” In the early 2000s, she was engaged to actor Ron Livingston.

Died: February 25, 2019. (Who else died on February 25?)

Details of death: Died at her apartment in New Orleans at the age of 44, cause of death is unknown at this time.

Tributes for Lisa Sheridan: “I am devastated by this loss. I had just spoken with her and everything seemed great and she seemed happy and in good spirits. Everyone who knew her loved and adored her. Goodbye and goodnight sweet angel…I will miss you terribly. “Please send up prayers for her family.” – Actress and friend Donna D’Errico on Facebook

“She starred in a little show I did a very long time ago called “Freakylinks” and she was a joy.” – Producer Juan Carlos Coto

