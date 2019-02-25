Died February 25

We remember Bill Paxton's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2017: Bill Paxton, the Emmy Award-nominated actor known for roles in films including “Titanic” and “Twister,” as well as a starring role on HBO’s “Big Love,” dies from complications following heart surgery at 61.

2015: Harve Bennett, U.S. screenwriter and producer who wrote the movie Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, dies at 84.

2014: Jim Lange, U.S. game show host known best for hosting "The Dating Game," dies at 81.

Though Lange had a successful career in radio, he is known best for his television role on ABC's "The Dating Game," which debuted in 1965 and on which he appeared for more than a decade, charming audiences with his mellifluous voice and wide, easygoing grin. He also played host to many celebrity guests, noted his obituary by The Associated Press. Michael Jackson, Steve Martin, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, among others, appeared as contestants. Even a pre-"Charlie's Angels" Farrah Fawcett appeared on the program, introduced as "an accomplished artist and sculptress" with a dream to open her own gallery. Read more

2013: C. Everett Koop, U.S. pediatric surgeon and surgeon general of the U.S. from 1982 to 1989, dies at 96.

Koop wielded the previously low-profile post of surgeon general as a bully pulpit for seven years during the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations. An evangelical Christian, he shocked his conservative supporters when he endorsed condoms and sex education to stop the spread of AIDS. He carried out a crusade to end smoking in the United States – his goal had been to do so by the year 2000. A former pipe smoker, he said cigarettes were as addictive as heroin and cocaine. Read more

2013: Dan Toler, U.S. guitarist who was once a member of the Allman Brothers Band, dies at 64.

2012: Red Holloway, U.S. jazz tenor saxophonist who played with Etta James and Chuck Berry among others, dies at 84.

During a career that spanned nearly seven decades, Holloway had a versatility and a driving swing style that kept him much in demand. He performed with legends such as Billie Holiday, B.B. King, Lionel Hampton, and Aretha Franklin. Read more

2008: Static Major, U.S. rapper and producer who worked with artists including Aaliyah and Ginuwine, dies at 33.

2006: Darren McGavin, U.S. actor who appeared in many movies and on TV series and who is remembered for his role as the father in the cult classic "A Christmas Story," dies at 83.

He starred in five series, including cult favorite "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" and "Riverboat," and became a prolific actor in television movies. Among his memorable portrayals was General George Patton in the 1979 TV biography "Ike." Despite his busy TV career, McGavin was awarded only one Emmy: in 1990 for an appearance as Candice Bergen's opinionated father in an episode of "Murphy Brown." Read more

2005: Edward Patten, U.S. rhythm and blues singer who was a member of Gladys Knight and the Pips, dies at 65.

2005: Peter Benenson, English founder of the human rights organization Amnesty International, dies at 83.

Benenson, who was educated in some of Britain's top schools, began his own human rights campaigns as a boy in support of Spanish civil war orphans and Jews fleeing Hitler's Germany. In 1961, at 40, he set up Amnesty after reading an article about the arrest and imprisonment of two students in a cafe in Lisbon, Portugal, who had drunk a toast to liberty. Read more

1997: Cal Abrams, U.S. outfielder who played the majority of his career for the Brooklyn Dodgers, dies at 72.

1994: Jersey Joe Walcott, U.S. world heavyweight boxing champion from 1951 to 1952, dies at 80.

1993: Toy Caldwell, U.S. guitarist who was a founding member of the Southern rock group the Marshall Tucker Band, dies at 45.

1987: James Coco, U.S. character actor who appeared in numerous movie and TV roles, dies at 56.

1983: Tennessee Williams, U.S. playwright who penned many classics including "A Streetcar Named Desire" and "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," dies at 71.

When he died in 1983 at 71, Williams was the most widely acclaimed American dramatist of his day, winning the Tony Award, two Pulitzer Prizes, four New York Drama Circle awards and even a Presidential Medal of Freedom. His plays had been adapted into blockbuster films helmed by directors like Elia Kazan, Sidney Lumet, and Joseph Mankiewicz, starring the likes of Paul Newman, Elizabeth Taylor, Jane Wyman, Katharine Hepburn, Kirk Douglas, Karl Malden, and Marlon Brando. Read more

1975: Elijah Muhammad, U.S. leader of the Nation of Islam, dies at 77.

1964: Johnny Burke, U.S. songwriter who won an Academy Award for "Swinging on a Star," dies at 55.

1957: Bugs Moran, U.S. gangster who was powerful in Chicago during the Prohibition era, dies at 65.

1934: John J. McGraw, U.S. Hall of Fame baseball player and manager, dies at 60.

