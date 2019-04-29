Lori Gilbert-Kaye (2019), Chabad of Poway synagogue shooting victim

She is being hailed as a hero for saving the rabbi's life

Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, was killed in a shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, California on Saturday, April 27. She is being hailed as a hero, who stepped in front of the shooter and took the bullets intended for her friend and spiritual leader, Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein.

Three others were injured in the shooting, including Goldstein, before the shooter's gun jammed and he was taken into custody. The shooting is being called an anti-Semitic hate crime.

Gilbert-Kaye was one of the pioneering congregants of Chabad of Poway. She is survived by her husband and daughter. Funeral services will be Monday. 2:00 p.m., at Chabad of Poway.

Friends remembered Gilbert-Kaye for the selflessness that inspired her final act of heroism. Goldstein said at a press conference, "Lori took the bullet for all of us. She died to protect all of us. She didn’t deserve to die. This is Lori, this is her legacy, and her legacy will continue."

Roneet Lev, Kaye's best friend, said, "She died a sacred death. She died on the Sabbath. She died on Passover. She died in the synagogue. She died saving the rabbi's life."

Gilbert-Kaye's friend, Audrey Jacobs, wrote on Facebook, "Lori you were a jewel of our community a true Eshet Chayil, a Woman of Valor. You were always running to do a mitzvah (good deed) and gave tzedaka (charity) to everyone. Your final good deed was taking the bullets for Rabbi Mendel Goldstein to save his life."

