Lorraine Warren (1927–2019), paranormal investigator inspired “Conjuring” movies

She and her husband investigated famous Amityville haunting

Lorraine Warren was one of the world’s foremost paranormal investigators. She and her husband Ed Warren, who died in 2006, founded the New England Society for Psychic Research in 1952. They investigated hauntings around the world. The cases they investigated included the Amityville haunting, which became a sensation during the 1970s and inspired the “Amityville Horror” series of movies. The “Conjuring” films and related movies like “Annabelle” and “The Nun,” were inspired by the couple’s career and case files. Actress Vera Farmiga plays Lorraine in the “Conjuring” movies.

Warren claimed to have extra-sensory perception, which she used in her investigation of spirits. She said these gifts also gave her the ability to see deeper beauty in people by reading their auras.

Died: Thursday, April 18, 2019 (Who else died on April 18?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 92.

Occult Museum: Throughout their career the Warrens accumulated many haunted objects, including the notorious Annabelle Doll. They created a museum for these objects in their home in Monroe, Connecticut. Lorraine was a devout Catholic and frequently had a priest perform rituals to cleanse and contain the negative spirits that inhabited these items.

Notable quote: “But when I began to see auras around people, that is beautiful. Because, you can look at people but I can look further, and I love that. I love to be able to do it. I don’t want to invade people’s privacy though. I can see people and think, ‘Wow. What a beautiful person that is.’ And the person might not be beautiful or handsome but they are,” describing her extra-sensory perception to Collider in 2013.

What people said about her: “Last night my grandmother, Lorraine Warren, quietly and peacefully left us to join her beloved Ed. She was happy and laughing until the very end. She was my angel and my hero, and she will be deeply missed.” —Chris McKinnell, grandson

“From a deep feeling of sorrow, a deep feeling of gratitude emerges. I was so blessed to have known her and am honored to portray her. She lived her life in grace and cheerfulness.”—Vera Farmiga, actress

Full obituary: Connecticut Post

