Masazo Nonaka (1905 – 2019), world’s oldest man

Recognized by Guiness World Records as the world’s oldest man

Masazo Nonaka (1905 – 2019) was recognized by Guiness World Records as the world’s oldest man in April, 2018, when he was 112 years old. He died from natural causes at his family’s hot springs inn located on the island of Hokkaido. Nonaka ran the inn for many years and now his granddaughter Yuko operates the business. In his retirement, he enjoyed reading newspapers, watching sumo wrestling on TV, and eating sweets.

Died: Sunday January 20, 2019. (Who else died on January 20?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 113 at his home in Japan.

His secret to longevity: According to Guiness World Records, Nonaka attributed his long life to soaking in the hot springs and eating sweets. His granddaughter said it was really because he tried to live without stress.

His granddaughter’s statement on his passing: “We feel shocked at the loss of this big figure. He was as usual yesterday and passed away without causing our family any fuss at all,” his granddaughter Yuko told Kyodo News.

Full obituary: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

