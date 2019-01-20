Died January 20

Audrey Hepburn and other celebrities who died this day, January 20, in history.

We remember Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn and other celebrities who died this day, January 20, in history.

2018: Jim Rodford, co-founder and bass player of the rock band Argent, dies at 76.

2018: Naomi Parker Fraley, inspiration for Rosie the Riveter, the iconic female World War II factory worker, dies at 96.

2012

Etta James, U.S. singer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, dies of complications of leukemia at 73. James was known best for the lovely song that's been played at countless weddings and special occasions, including Barack Obama's inaugural ball. "At Last" has been recorded by dozens of artists, from Nat King Cole to Stevie Nicks to Beyonce, but James' rendition far outshines all the others. Read more

2009

David "Fathead" Newman, U.S. jazz saxophonist known for the hard bop style, dies of pancreatic cancer at 75. Newman played and recorded with a wide range of jazz and soul luminaries, such as Herbie Mann, Aretha Franklin, and Aaron Neville, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He also enjoyed a successful solo career. He was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1990 for his work with Art Blakey and Dr. John. Read more

2004

Guinn Smith, U.S. Olympian who won the gold medal for pole vaulting at the 1948 Olympics, dies at 83.

2003

Nedra Volz, U.S. actress who guest-starred on numerous television shows, dies at 94.

Al Hirschfeld, U.S. caricaturist known best for his black-and-white portraits of celebrities, dies at 99.

2002

Carrie Hamilton, U.S. actress and singer who was the daughter of actress Carol Burnett, dies at 38.

1998

Bobo Brazil, U.S. African-American professional wrestler who was a pioneer in breaking down racial barriers in the sport, dies at 73.

1997

Curt Flood, U.S. Major League Baseball center fielder for the St. Louis Cardinals who was a three-time All-Star and an early pioneer of baseball free agency, dies of throat cancer at 59.

1996

Gerald Joseph Mulligan, jazz baritone saxophonist and composer who was one of the greats of cool jazz, dies at 68.

1993

Audrey Hepburn, U.S. actress who starred in "Roman Holiday" and "Breakfast at Tiffany's," dies of stomach cancer at 63. Hepburn landed her breakout role opposite Gregory Peck in a part originally written for Elizabeth Taylor. Actress Jean Simmons also was high on director William Wyler's list, but Hepburn landed the role after a screen test. More impressive to the director than the scene she performed was her demeanor when candidly speaking to him afterward (unbeknown to her, the cameras were still rolling). The first Hollywood movie to be filmed entirely on location in Italy also was Audrey Hepburn's first major role. Her co-star Peck was so sure she would win an Oscar for the performance that he told the studio they should put her name above the title (they did, and Hepburn won). Read more

1990

Barbara Stanwyck, Oscar-nominated U.S. actress who starred in the films "Stella Dallas" and "Double Indemnity" and the TV series "The Big Valley," dies at 82. Movie and television stars often have quite a bit of help in finding fame. Some grow up in acting families, seemingly destined from birth to follow in their famous parents’ footsteps. Others attend top drama schools, learning firsthand from seasoned pros. Plenty do struggle along the way, waiting tables and surviving on ramen as they attended audition after audition. Few, however, can claim an upbringing quite as miserable as Barbara Stanwyck's. Read more

1984

Johnny Weissmuller, German-American competitive swimmer and actor who won five Olympic gold medals and starred in the "Tarzan" films of the 1930s and '40s, dies at 79. Beginning with 1932's "Tarzan the Ape Man," Weissmuller would portray the loin-clothed king of the jungle 12 times. He appeared in almost all of those films with Maureen O'Sullivan playing Jane, while no fewer than eight different chimpanzees portrayed Cheetah over the years. The massive success of the films allowed Weissmuller to build himself an 8,700-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles that included a 300-foot serpentine swimming pool; famous later residents included Marion Davies and Mick Jagger. Read more

1983

Garrincha, Brazilian soccer player who is considered one of the all-time greats and who won two World Cup championships, dies at 49. Garrincha, as adoring soccer fans know him, was born Manuel Francisco dos Santos in a slum of Rio de Janiero. Burdened with a series of birth defects, he was a child few would have pegged to become a world-class athlete. In addition to a deformed spine and a right leg that bent inward, his left leg was fully 6 centimeters shorter than his right. A childhood operation designed to treat the condition only made it worse. Read more

1971

Gilbert M. Anderson, U.S. actor who is considered the first cowboy movie star, appearing as Bronco Billy, dies at 90.

1965

Alan Freed, U.S. disc jockey, considered the Father of Rock 'n' Roll, who came up with the name "rock 'n' roll" for the new music style combining blues, country, and R&B in the 1950s, dies of alcoholism at 43. Freed was a disc jockey at WJW in Cleveland, playing R&B music on his groovily named show, "The Moondog House," when he coined the term "rock 'n' roll" and went on to organize the world's first rock 'n' roll concert. The 1952 Moondog Coronation Ball drew tens of thousands of music lovers — far more than the venue could hold — and was shut down by the authorities after just one song. It proved a fitting beginning for the genre. Read more

1957

James Connolly, U.S. athlete who won the first gold medal awarded in the modern games in the 1896 Olympics in Athens in the triple jump, dies at 88.

1947

Josh Gibson, U.S. Negro League baseball player and Baseball Hall of Famer who was considered one of the great power hitters of all time, dies of a brain tumor at 35.

1936

King George V, king of England from 1910 to 1936, dies at 70.

