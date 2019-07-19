Mitch Petrus (1987 – 2019), former NFL lineman and Super Bowl champ

Petrus went to the Super Bowl with the New York Giants as well as playing with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots

Mitch Petrus was a former offensive lineman in the NFL who played for the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and New England Patriots from 2010 to 2013. He was a part of the Super Bowl XLVI-winning New York Giants team in 2011. Prior to his NFL career, Petrus played for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks in his home state after starting as a walk-on. Petrus also worked as an assistance to Arkansas State Senator Jonathan Dismang in 2018, and he played bass in the band Vikings of the North Atlantic.

Died: July 18, 2019 (Who else died on July 18?)

Details of death: Died in North Little Rock, Arkansas of heatstroke at the age of 32.

A tragic death: A heat wave gripped the country at the time of Petrus’ death, with heat advisories and warnings across the Midwest and Northeast. Petrus had worked outside at his parents’ store all day in temperatures above 90. He became ill later in the evening and was taken to the hospital, where doctors were unable to save him.

What people said about him: “RIP to my teammate Mitch Petrus. This guy brought the wood EVERYDAY at practice. No days off w/ him. Fun guy to be around and was a very important part to our success @RazorbackFB. Rest easy big guy.” —Jamaal Anderson, former Razorback

“Mitch was bigger than life in every possible way. I’ve never known anyone with more contagious energy, positive enthusiasm, or a purer outlook. And that’s still an understatement. Going to miss you, buddy.” —Arkansas State Senator Jonathan Dismang

“RIP Mitch Petrus, another loss to our Giants family way too young. Fun dude who played hard. Prayers to his family and friends.” —Lawrence Tynes, former New York Giants placekicker

“Shocked to hear of the passing of former teammate Mitch Petrus. We walked on to the @RazorbackFB at the same time and he was a true competitor every single day. You made a big impact on those around you and will be missed!” —Michael Moffitt, former Razorback

“HEARTBREAKING. Mitch Petrus was an absolute joy to work with. His energy and enthusiasm were contagious. He loved Arkansas—and Arkansas loved him.” —Austin Kellerman, Little Rock area broadcaster

