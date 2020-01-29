Monique van Vooren (1927 – 2020), actress who appeared in “Tarzan and the She-Devil” and “Batman”

She played Miss Clean, the Penguin's henchwoman, on "Batman"

Monique van Vooren was a Belgian-American actress known for roles as the she-devil in “Tarzan and the She-Devil” and as the Penguin’s moll, Miss Clean, on TV’s “Batman.” Dressed in purple and white, van Vooren appeared with Burgess Meredith the last time he starred as the Penguin on “Batman,” in the 1968 episode “Penguin’s Clean Sweep.” In the Dean Martin film “Ten Thousand Bedrooms,” van Vooren made a brief but memorable appearance in the title sequence, and she starred as Baroness Katrin Frankenstein in Andy Warhol’s X-rated 3D “Flesh for Frankenstein.” She appeared on TV in game shows including “To Tell the Truth” and “I’ve Got a Secret,” and as a guest of talk show hosts including Johnny Carson.

Died: January 25, 2020 (Who else died on January 25?)

Details of death: Died at home in New York City of cancer at the age of 92.

Musical career: Van Vooren recorded the album “Mink in HiFi” in 1958 alongside bandleader Skitch Henderson. She also appeared in Broadway musicals including “John Murray Anderson’s Almanac” and “Man on the Moon."

Van Vooren on why she loved New York: “I like to go out, I like to be invited, I like to have friends, I like to walk, I like to lick windows like sorbet.”

Full obituary: The Hollywood Reporter

