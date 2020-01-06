Natalie Trundy (1940 - 2019), “Planet of the Apes” actress

Starred in four of the five original “Planet of the Apes” movies

Natalie Trundy starred in four sequels to the original “Planet of the Apes” movie. She played different roles in the sequels which were produced by her then husband Arthur Jacobs. Trundy was the mutant Albina in 1970’s “Beneath the Planet of the Apes,” Dr. Stevie Branton in “Escape From Planet of the Apes,” and the chimpanzee Lisa in “Conquest of the Planet of the Apes” and “Battle for the Planet of the Apes.” She started on Broadway as a teenager and moved to guest spots on TV series. Trundy starred as a teenager in the movie “The Careless Years” opposite Dean Stockwell.

Died: Sunday, December 5, 2019. (Who else died on December 5?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 79.

