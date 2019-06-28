Susan Bernard (1948 - 2019), “Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!” actress

She became publisher of her father’s famous Marilyn Monroe photos

Susan Bernard was an actress known for starring in Russ Meyer’s iconic cult film, “Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!.” She also starred on the soap “General Hospital” and appeared on many television series including “The Beverly Hillbillies” and “Room 222.” She was the daughter of well-known photographer Bruno Bernard, known as “Bernard of Hollywood.” She oversaw his collection of Hollywood photos that included many of Marilyn Monroe.

Died: June 21, 2019 (Who else died on June 21?)

Details of death: Died from a heart attack at 71.

Full obituary: Deadline

