Morgan Woodward (1925 - 2019), “Cool Hand Luke” actor

Played the sunglass wearing “The Man with No Eyes”

Morgan Woodward was the character actor who played the menacing field boss, “The Man with No Eyes” in the classic movie “Cool Hand Luke,” which starred Paul Newman. Woodward’s character never takes off his mirrored sunglasses, remaining completely silent while he oversees the chain gang. Woodward appeared in many western series including “Gunsmoke” and “Bonanza.”

He had two memorable roles in the original “Star Trek” TV series, appearing in the episodes “Dagger of the Mind” and “The Omega Glory.” He also played the popular character “Punk” Anderson on the primetime soap “Dallas.”

Died: Friday, February 22, 2019. (Who else died on February 22?)

Details of death: Died at his home in California at the age of 93.

On his role in “Cool Hand Luke”: "Even today Cool Hand Luke plays every week and I get a residual. And everybody remembers 'The Man with No Eyes.' It's very gratifying," – In a 2016 interview with A Word On Westerns

His “Gunsmoke” appearances: Woodward guest starred on the seminal western series “Gunsmoke” a record 19 times. According to the Hollywood Reporter, CBS asked show producer John Mantley if there are other journeyman actors who could play parts on the show, Mantley replied “Yes, but not as well.”

