Morgan Wootten (1931 - 2020), legendary high school basketball coach

Morgan Wootten was a high school basketball coaching legend who coached DeMatha High School in Maryland from 1956 until 2002. Wootten turned the school into a basketball powerhouse winning five national championships and producing many NBA players including Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley and Danny Ferry. He has the second most career wins of any high school coach and is one of four high school coaches in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Most incredibly, for 31 years in a row, every senior on his team won a college scholarship.

Died: Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Details of death: Died at the age of 88.

What they said about him: "People say Morgan Wootten is the best high school basketball coach in the country. I disagree." "I know of no finer coach at any level -- high school, college, or pro. I've said it elsewhere and I'll say it here: I stand in awe of him." - Legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, according to ESPN

“YOU WILL ALWAYS BE OUR COACH. WE LOVE YOU. TO THE GREATEST MORGAN WOOTTEN.” - Current DeMatha basketball coach Mike Jones

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wootten family . Coach Wootten was an inspiration to all of us in coaching on how to compete and remain respectful of the game and your opponent”! - Villanova head coach Jay Wright

