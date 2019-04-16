John MacLeod (1937 - 2019), Phoenix Suns all-time winningest head coach

Also coached Notre Dame, the Knicks, and the Mavericks

John MacLeod was the all-time winningest coach in Phoenix Sun’s history, leading them to 579 wins and the NBA finals in 1976, where the underdog Suns lost to the Boston Celtics, 4 games to 2. The 1976 championship featured a legendary triple overtime victory by the Celtics in game 5. MacLeod coached the Suns from 1973 until 1987, then was head coach for the Dallas Mavericks for 2 seasons and the Knicks for most of the 1990-91 season. He moved to college to become head basketball coach at Notre Dame for eight seasons.

Died: Sunday, April 14, 2019. (Who else died on April 14?)

Details of death: Died from Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 81.

Phoenix Suns Statement: "His passion for the game was matched only by his endearing personality, humility and class, a man who was loved by everyone that had the pleasure of interacting with him." "Coach MacLeod was a winner in every sense and will be dearly missed by our entire Phoenix Suns family.”

What they said about him: “He was very passionate about his coaching and did a fabulous job in getting us to the 1976 Finals." "I think the success of his teams, especially early back then, is a testament to what he was able to create in terms of culture. ... Sure, some players came and went, but it was John MacLeod that kept it all together.” – Former Suns owner Jerry Colangelo told Arizona Central

“JOHN MacLEOD was not only a good coach but was a MAN of great INTEGRITY & as good as a person you could ever meet . Pls God May he RIP ! We need more like him in college basketball!” – Basketball announcer Dick Vitale on Twitter

