Tex Winter (1922 - 2018), genius behind the triangle offense

His innovative offense led the Bulls and Lakers to many NBA titles

Assistant Coach Fred “Tex” Winter was the mastermind behind the triangle offense which helped lead Phil Jackson’s Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers to nine NBA championships. The Bulls won titles from 1991 until 1993 and from 1996 until 1998 and the Lakers from 2000 through 2002. He was a consultant for the Lakers in 2009 when they won another NBA title.

Winter was the head basketball coach at Kansas State University from 1953 until 1968, leading the team to the final four twice.

Died: Wednesday, October 10, 2018 (Who else died on October 10?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 96, according to Kansas State University.

What people said about him: "I learned so much from Coach Winter. He was a pioneer and a true student of the game. His triangle offense was a huge part of our six championships with the Bulls." "Tex was always focused on details and preparation and a great teacher. I was lucky to play for him. My condolences to his family." – Michael Jordan in a statement to the Chicago Tribune

“My mentor. I sat with Tex & watched every minute of every game during our 1st season together. He taught me how to study every detail. He was a bball genius in every sense of the word. I’ll miss him deeply. Thank you Tex. I wouldn’t be where I am today without you. Rest In Peace.” – Kobe Bryant on Twitter

“So sad to hear the passing of one of the greatest offensive minds in basketball history my mentor and former coach Tex Winter. He never got the credit he deserved for those Bulls championship teams but every player on those teams knew how important he was! Rest In Peace Tex” – Stacy King, former Chicago Bull center and current Chicago Bull announcer

Full obituary: Chicago Sun Times

