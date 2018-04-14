Died April 14

Soul singer Percy Sledge will forever be associated with his signature song "When a Man Loves a Woman." The song was a huge hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1966. Over 1 million copies of the song have been sold. Percy Sledge was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. We remember his life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2015: Percy Sledge, U.S. singer known for his hit song "When a Man Loves a Woman," dies at 74.

2015: Homaro Cantu, U.S. chef known for his innovative techniques, dies at 38.

2013: Charlie Wilson, U.S. politician from Texas who served in the U.S. Congress from 1973 until 1996, dies at 70.

"Charlie was perfect as a congressman, perfect as a state representative, perfect as a state senator. He was a perfect reflection of the people he represented. If there was anything wrong with Charlie, I never did know what it was," said Charles Schnabel Jr., who served for seven years as Wilson's chief of staff in Washington and worked with Wilson when he served in the Texas Senate. Read more

2013: George Jackson, U.S. singer-songwriter who wrote the hit songs "One Bad Apple" sung by the Osmonds and "Old Time Rock and Roll" performed by Bob Seger, dies at 68.

2012: William Finley, U.S. actor who appeared in "Sisters" and "The Black Dahlia," dies at 71.

2012: Jonathan Frid, Canadian actor known best for playing the vampire Barnabas Collins on "Dark Shadows," dies at 87.

Frid starred in the 1960s gothic-flavored soap opera. It was about odd, supernatural goings-on at a family estate in Maine. Frid's character was added in 1967. Read more

2010: Peter Steele, U.S. lead singer and bassist for the goth metal band Type O Negative, dies at 48.

The Brooklyn-based band released seven studio albums. Their breakout success was 1993's platinum-selling "Bloody Kisses," featuring "Black No. 1 (Little Miss Scare-All)" and the band's cover of Seals and Crofts' "Summer Breeze." Though they scored few subsequent commercial successes in the U.S., the band toured extensively and enjoyed a large European fan base. Read more

2008: Ollie Johnston, U.S. animator for Walt Disney Studios who contributed to Disney animated features including "Pinocchio," "Snow White," and "Fantasia," dies at 95.

Johnston worked as an assistant animator on "Snow White," became an animation supervisor on "Fantasia" and "Bambi" and an animator on "Pinocchio." He was especially proud of his work on "Bambi" and its classic scenes, including one depicting the heartbreaking death of Bambi's mother at the hands of a hunter. That scene has brought tears to the eyes of generations of viewers young and old. "The mother's death showed how convincing we could be at presenting really strong emotion," he remarked in 1999. Read more

2007: Don Ho, U.S. musician who performed Hawaiian and traditional pop music and was known for his song "Tiny Bubbles" and appeared as a guest on TV shows including "Charlie's Angels," dies at 76.

In so many ways Ho was Hawaii: cultural diversity (Ho was of Chinese, Hawaiian, Portuguese, Dutch, and German heritage), surfing, life on the beach, and love of the islands. So many of the songs he recorded were love letters to his home state – beautiful music and the aloha spirit. Read more

2005: John Fred, U.S. singer and leader of the band John Fred & His Playboy Band, who had a No. 1 hit song in 1967 with "Judy in Disguise," dies at 63.

1999: Anthony Newley, English actor, singer, and songwriter who won a Grammy Award in 1963 for writing the song "What Kind of Fool Am I?", dies at 67.

1999: Ellen Corby, U.S. actress remembered best for her role as Grandma Walton on the hit TV series "The Waltons," dies at 87.

Corby was known best as a much-beloved television matriarch, Grandma Walton of "The Waltons." Corby won three Emmys for her portrayal of the feisty and wise Esther Walton. It was just one role among many she played – a crooked car salesman on "The Andy Griffith Show," a lonely aunt in "I Remember Mama" (a role that earned Corby an Oscar nomination), even an uncredited part in Frank Capra's "It's a Wonderful Life" – but Grandma Walton brought Corby her greatest fame. Read more

1995: Burl Ives, U.S. actor and musician who was a noted country and folk music performer and won an Academy Award for his role in "The Big Country," dies at 85.

It was after the war that Ives' multifaceted career really began to take off. In 1946 he made his big-screen acting debut with "Smoky," a film starring Fred MacMurray and Anne Baxter. Two years later, he published his first book, an autobiography. Signed to a record deal by Decca, in 1949 he scored a hit with "Lavender Blue (Dilly Dilly)." Two years later, he would enjoy an even bigger success with "On Top of Old Smoky." Read more

1990: Thurston Harris, U.S. singer who had a hit song in the 1950s with "Little Bitty Pretty One," dies at 58.

1986: Simone de Beauvoir, French author and feminist who was well-known for her novel "She Came To Stay," dies at 78.

1983: Pete Farndon, English founding member and bassist for the Pretenders, dies of a heroin overdose at 30.

1978: Joe "Flash" Gordon, U.S. Hall of Fame second baseman and manager who played for the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians, was a nine-time All-Star and won five World Series championships, dies at 63.

1976: Maudie Prickett, U.S. character actress who appeared in many TV shows including "Bewitched" and "The Adventures of Superman," and in the classic Alfred Hitchcock film "North by Northwest," dies at 61.

1975: Fredric March, U.S. actor who won two Oscars for his performances in "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" and "The Best Years of Our Lives," dies at 77.

1924: Louis Sullivan, U.S. architect who was considered the Father of Skyscrapers and was the mentor of Frank Lloyd Wright, dies at 67.

1911: Addie Joss, U.S. Hall of Fame pitcher whose career 1.89 ERA is the second lowest in Major League Baseball history and who had two no-hitters, dies of tuberculosis at 31.

