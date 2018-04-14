Born April 14

Richard Jeni was a star of stand-up comedy, getting his big break on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and becoming the comedian with the most appearances on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno." He made a number of Showtime and HBO specials, including "Richard Jeni: Platypus Man." The success of that special led to Jeni's own sitcom, the short-lived UPN show Platypus Man. He appeared in "The Mask" and other movies, and he won a Clio Award for writing and performing in commercials for the American Dairy Association. We remember Jeni's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including singer Percy Sledge.

1957: Richard Jeni, U.S. comedian and actor who starred on the sitcom "Platypus Man," is born in Brooklyn, New York.

The comic first received national attention in 1990 with the Showtime special "Richard Jeni: Boy From New York City." Two years later, his "Crazy From the Heat" special attracted the highest ratings in Showtime's history. Jeni became a frequent guest on "The Tonight Show" during Johnny Carson's reign and continued to appear after Jay Leno took over as host. He also wrote comic material for the 2005 Academy Awards, which was hosted by his friend Chris Rock. Read more

1948: Berry Berenson, U.S. actress and model who was the wife of actor Anthony Perkins, is born in Manhattan, New York.

Hers was a life of almost fairy tale proportions. She was a granddaughter of the French couturier Elsa Schiaparelli. She was an intimate of Halston; a photographer for Glamour and Vogue; a model with Vermeer-blue eyes and golden hair; an actress; the sister of Marisa Berenson; the wife of Anthony Perkins; the mother of their two handsome boys. But ask friends and family members what Berry Berenson Perkins was, and the answer comes to one word: angel. Read more

1930: Jay Robinson, U.S. actor who played Emperor Caligula in "The Robe," is born in New York, New York.

1929: Inez Andrews, U.S. gospel singer who was a member of the Caravans, is born in Birmingham, Alabama.

1926: Liz Renay, U.S. actress who starred in "Desperate Living," is born in Chandler, Arizona.

1925: Rod Steiger, U.S. actor known for roles in movies including "On the Waterfront" and "In the Heat of the Night," is born in Westhampton, New York.

It's hard to beat "In the Heat of the Night" for sheer pedigree – acting by Sidney Poitier, cinematography by Haskell Wexler, editing by future director Hal Ashby, directing by Norman Jewison – and perhaps it's no surprise such a stellar mix of talents turned in one of the 1960s' most memorable films. Steiger was at the peak of his powers, coming off a critically acclaimed role in the comedy "The Loved Ones" and holding his own against British thespians Alec Guinness and Ralph Richardson in "Dr. Zhivago." Playing racist Southern police chief Bill Gillespie, Steiger won the Oscar for best actor, somewhat of a surprise given that Poitier had undeniably the bigger role in the picture. Read more

1918: Mary Healy, U.S. actress who appeared on Broadway with Orson Welles, dies at 96.

1904: John Gielgud, English actor whose career spanned eight decades, during which he won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony, is born in London, England.

1866: Anne Sullivan, U.S. educator who was Helen Keller's teacher and companion, is born in Agawam, Massachusetts.

She began by spelling words into Keller's hands, using the teaching model that had worked for Laura Bridgman, "the first person who was deafblind to learn language," according to the Perkins School for the Blind website. But what had worked for Bridgman was not getting through to Keller. So Sullivan decided to enter Helen's world, following her interests and adding language and vocabulary to those activities. "Remarkably, within six months she learned 575 words, multiplication tables as high as five, and the Braille system," the Perkins website said. Read more

