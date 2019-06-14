Pat Bowlen (1944 - 2019), Denver Broncos owner

Won 3 Super Bowls running the Broncos

Pat Bowlen was the owner of the Denver Broncos, one of the NFL’s most successful franchises. The Broncos won 3 Super Bowls under Bowlen’s leadership, Super Bowls 32, 33, and 50. Since he took over the Broncos in 1984, the team has had more winning seasons than any other in the NFL. Called “Mr.B” by many employees, Bowlen was a passionate hands on owner who was beloved by his players and employees. He donated more than 30 million dollars to Denver area charities. He stepped away from running day to day operations of the club in 2014 due to Alzheimer’s disease.

We invite you to share condolences for Pat Bowlen in our Guest Book.

Died: June 13, 2019 (Who else died on June 13?)

Details of death: Died from Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 75.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about him: “I will miss Pat greatly and will always treasure the times we had together. He was a tremendous mentor and a tremendous friend. My heart goes out to Annabel and the entire Bowlen family.” - Broncos legend John Elway

“I just woke up to the the very sad news of my friend & confidant Mr.B passing away.The world has lost a great man/legend.My heart & prayers to the Bowlen family.

Mr.B, I’ll never forget the impact you had on my life.I can’t thank you enough. Rest In Peace, TD.” - Former Broncos star running back Terrell Davis

“To the Bowlen Family. You guys know how I feel! I Pray that God somehow can help ease the pain during this difficult time! Thank you, Thank you, Thank you. May God Bless you ALL!” - Former Broncos star cornerback Ray Crockett

Full obituary: Denver Post

Related Lives:

Tom Benson (1927 - 2018), New Orleans Saints owner

Super Bowl Legends Photo Gallery