Pearl Harbor Shooting Victims (2019)

Two people have died in a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Two people have died after a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Wednesday afternoon. A third person was injured in the shooting and is in stable condition.

The victims’ names have not yet been released, but they were reportedly civilian workers at the shipyard.

The shooting took place just three days before National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, commemorating the 1941 attack on U.S. soil that prompted the U.S. to enter World War II. Troops had been preparing for the annual ceremony when the shooting broke out.

Honolulu’s Mayor Kirk Caldwell issued a statement saying, “We share in the sorrow of today’s tragic shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting the military with its investigation, and if additional city resources are needed, we stand ready to provide additional help.”

