Peter Mayhew (1944 - 2019), Chewbacca in “Star Wars”

Peter Mayhew played the beloved Wookiee, Chewbacca, or “Chewie”, in the immensely popular Star Wars franchise. George Lucas needed a tall actor to portray Chewbacca for the first “Star Wars” movie. He went on a search and found the 7’2” tall Mayhew, a part-time actor, working as an orderly at a hospital in London. Mayhew played Chewbacca in the three original Star Wars films, “Star Wars,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” and “Return of the Jedi.” He also played Chewbacca in 2005’s “Revenge of the Sith” and 2015’s, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” in which he shared the role with Joonas Suotamo. He consulted on “The Last Jedi” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Though he did not provide the voice of Chewbacca, fans credit his kind eyes and body language for giving the character heart and soul. His family said in a statement, "the Star Wars family meant so much more to him than a role in a film".

Died: Monday, April 30, 2019. (Who else died on April 30?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 74 at his home in Texas with his family at his side.

What they said about him: “Terribly saddened to learn of Peter Mayhew’s passing, a true professional inside and out, not to mention extremely funny, say hello to Carrie for me, goodbye my friend.” – Lynda Olanoff on Twitter

“Alas, Peter Mayhew has passed, just a few days shy of his 75th birthday. The Wookiee Roars no more. My condolences to his family, friends, and every Star Wars fan who ever dreamed of hugging Chewbacca and never letting go.” – Marshall Julius on Twitter

“A sad day for millions of fans.” – George Takei on Twitter

Full obituary: The Hollywood Reporter

