Phil Phillips (1926 – 2020), “Sea of Love” singer

Phillips' million-selling hit was later covered by Del Shannon and the Honeydrippers

Phil Phillips was a singer and songwriter best known for his 1959 hit “Sea of Love.” The song was a million-seller that was later covered by other artists, including popular versions by Del Shannon in 1981 and the Honeydrippers in 1984.

Died: March 14, 2020 (Who else died on March 14?)

Details of death: Died in Lake Charles, Louisiana at the age of 94.

Phillips’ career: Born John Philip Baptiste in Crowley, Louisiana, Phillips recorded his most famous song in 1959 with his backing group, the Twilights. “Sea of Love” gained momentum after a Baton Rouge DJ gave it heavy airplay, and it eventually topped the R&B chart and made it to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. But Phillips never released it on an album, having been offered a record deal that he was unhappy with, and he only received $6,800 in royalties for the song. Phillips’ other songs include “What Will I Tell My Heart” and “The Evil Dope,” an anti-drug spoken word that became a cult classic.

What people said about him: “What a loss. Such a talent. Forever the voice of romantic love.” —author Peter La Chapelle

“We lost a Swamp Pop musical legend, Phil Phillips, last Saturday at the age of 94. He gave us ‘Sea of Love,’ a Swamp Pop classic. I am glad we honored him last year with his children present at the Swamp Pop museum.” —Twitter user @oldies925

