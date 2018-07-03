Richard Swift (1977 – 2018), former member of the Shins

Touring musician with the Black Keys and producer for Foxygen
By: Legacy Staff
Richard Swift, singer-songwriter, musician and producer who worked with the Shins and many others, has died at the age of 41, according to multiple news sources.
The sad news was announced in a Facebook post and it was confirmed to Pitchfork and other media outlets.
No cause of death was given. In June, a GoFundMe campaign was started to help Swift with medical costs for an undisclosed life threatening medical condition.
The multi-instrumentalist was a member of the Shins from 2011 until 2016 and he was a touring musician with the Black Keys.
Dan Auerbach from the Black Keys paid tribute to Swift on Instagram.
“Today the world lost one of the most talented musicians I know. “I will miss you my friend.”
Swift produced albums for many on the independent music scene including Foxygen, Guster, Damien Jurado, and the Mynabirds. He opened as a solo artist on Wilco’s 2007 tour.
He also released multiple solo albums and EP’s.
