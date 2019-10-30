Ron Fairly (1938 - 2019), former MLB player

Three-time World Series winner and longtime baseball broadcaster

Ron Fairly was a longtime Major League Baseball player and broadcaster. He won three World Series with the Dodgers and was a two-time All-Star. Fairly played first base and in the outfield, hitting 215 home runs during a 21-year MLB career with the Dodgers, Expos, Cardinals, A’s, Blue Jays, and Angels. He was the only MLB player to play for two Canadian franchises during their inaugural seasons, the Expos and Blue Jays, and the only player to make an All-Star team for both clubs. After his playing career, he became a baseball broadcaster for the Angles, the Giants, and then 14 years as for the Seattle Mariners, retiring in 2006.

Died: Wednesday, October 30, 2019. (Who else died on October 30?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 81.

What they said about him: “Ron was not only a great broadcaster, he was a great friend.” “He loved the game of baseball and everyone in it, and it showed. He was one of the best storytellers I’ve ever been around.” - Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs

“The Dodgers send their condolences to the family and friends of former Dodger Ron Fairly, who has passed away. Fairly played for the Dodgers for 12 years and won three championships with the team.”

