Died October 30

Robert Goulet delighted audiences for decades with his songs and swagger. He made a name for himself in some of history's greatest musicals, dozens of television appearances, and more than 40 best-selling albums during his 55 years in show business. His first big break came with the role of Lancelot in the Broadway musical "Camelot," where he starred alongside Richard Burton and Julie Andrews. He would go on to become a television icon and the friendly face of Las Vegas, thanks to his beloved stage shows and his famous sense of humor. We remember Goulet's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

2015: Al Molinaro, U.S. actor known for his role as Al on the sitcom "Happy Days," dies at 96.

Molinaro joined the 1950s-throwback sitcom in its fourth season, replacing Pat Morita as the owner of Arnold's Diner. He was part of "Happy Days" for seasons four through nine, also playing his character's twin brother, the Rev. Anthony Delvecchio. When spinoff "Joanie Loves Chachi" premiered in 1982, Molinaro went with it, playing the same character, who was now the stepfather of main character Chachi. Read more

2012: Leonard Termo, U.S. actor who appeared in "Fight Club" and "Seinfeld," dies at 77.

2007: Robert Goulet, U.S. singer and actor known for his shows in Las Vegas, who appeared in the movies "Beetlejuice" and "Scrooged," dies at 73.

2005: Al Lopez, U.S. Major League Baseball Hall of Fame catcher and manager whose teams never finished with a losing record, dies at 97.

2004: Peggy Ryan, U.S. dancer and actress known for starring in a series of movie musicals with Donald O'Connor and Gloria Jean, who had a recurring role as Jenny Sherman on "Hawaii Five-O," dies at 80.

2002: Jason Mizell, better known as Jam Master Jay, U.S. disc jockey for the influential hip-hop group Run-D.M.C., is shot and killed at 37.

2000: Steve Allen, U.S. television personality, the first host of "The Tonight Show" and the host of his own television variety show, dies at 78.

1997: Samuel Fuller, U.S. director and screenwriter whose movies included "Hell and High Water," dies at 85.

1987: Joseph Campbell, U.S. mythologist and writer known for "The Power of Myth," dies at 83.

1985: Kirby Grant, U.S. actor mostly in B movies and Westerns known best for starring on the TV series "Sky King," dies at 73.

1968: Ramon Novarro, Mexican actor who was a popular leading man in silent movies and starred opposite Greta Garbo in "Mata Hari," dies at 69.

