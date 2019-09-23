Sid Haig (1939 – 2019), star of “House of 1000 Corpses”

Haig was also known for his starring role in the television show “Jason of Star Command” and for roles in 1970s blaxploitation films

Sid Haig was a horror movie icon, starring in films including Rob Zombie’s “House of 1000 Corpses” and “The Devil’s Rejects.” He was also known for his starring role as villain Dragos in the television show “Jason of Star Command” and for roles in the 1970s blaxploitation films of director Jack Hill, as well as the Quentin Tarantino films “Jackie Brown” and “Kill Bill: Volume 2.” After beginning his career as a musician and recording the hit 1958 single “Full House” with the T-Birds, Haig studied acting at the noted Pasadena Playhouse. His early movie roles typecast him as the heavy, and he played this role for years before retiring in 1992. He returned to the screen when Tarantino cast him in 1997’s “Jackie Brown,” then went on to become a popular fixture of horror films in his later career.

Died: September 21, 2019 (Who else died on September 21?)

Details of death: Died of a lung infection at the age of 80.

Last role: Haig was well known for playing Captain Spaulding in “House of 1000 Corpses” and its sequel, “The Devil’s Rejects.” When writer and director Zombie planned a third film in the series, 2019’s “3 From Hell,” he included Haig’s role again. But Haig was ailing by the time production started, having just had surgery and still in recovery. Zombie realized he couldn’t feature Haig as prominently as he had planned – but he still brought Haig on set and included hum as much as possible. The film was released in theaters just days before Haig’s death.

Haig on a movie he loved filming: “I don’t like to say I’m most fond of this or I’m most fond of that. It’s like having a best friend that means all your other friends are crap. A film that I had a lot of fun on because it was a childhood dream of mine to be as a kid was ‘The Swashbuckler’ with Robert Shaw and James Earl Jones.” —from a 2005 interview with M500

What people said about him: “Let history record that last month Sid Haig showed up for the Scares That Care charity event, flying cross country and taking care of his fans even when he was having trouble walking. He loved the horror family as much as horror loved him.” —Twitter user @therealjoebob

“Captain Spaulding is one of those rare characters who was iconic the second he stepped onto the screen. And that’s the kind of actor Sid Haig was. A legend across multiple generations and a man who spent the last many years hanging out with horror fans and making them smile.” —John Squires, editor in chief of bloodydisgusting.com

“RIP Sid Haig, a one-of-a-kind screen presence, exuberant and edgy and committed. Seems so odd to me now that I first discovered him in the Saturday morning TV series Jason of Star Command.” —Twitter user @mattzollerseitz

