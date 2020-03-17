Stuart Whitman (1928 - 2020), starred in “The Comancheros”

Handsome leading man known for Westerns

Stuart Whitman was a longtime fixture in Hollywood who was known for starring in Westerns including “The Comancheros,” a 1961 film co-starring John Wayne. He had over 150 movie credits and was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his role in the 1961 movie “The Mask.” Whitman appeared in many movies and television series starring as Marshall Jim Crown on the TV western series, “Cimarron Strip,” “Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines” on the big screen and in the late 1980s he had a regular role on the TV series “Superboy,” as Clark Kent’s adoptive father, John Kent.

We invite you to share condolences for Stuart Whitman in our Guest Book.

Died: Monday, March 16, 2020. (Who else died on March 16?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 92.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about him: “Old Hollywood lost another one of its true stars. “Stuart Whitman was known for his rugged roles and handsome charm. We were proud of him for his tv, film roles and his Oscar nomination, but what we will really remember is his exuberant love of his family and friends." - Stuart Whitman’s son Justin told TMZ

“The great #StuartWhitman aka #JonathanKent has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family. Thank you for the years of entertainment you bought to so many through your films and television appearances. #RIP…” - Superboy: The Legend on Twitter

Full obituary: New York Daily News

Related lives:

TV Western Stars in Photos

John Wayne, Tough Guy

Clint Walker (1927 – 2018), star of “Cheyenne”