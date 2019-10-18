Sybil Peacock Harmon (2019), one of Delta’s first flight attendants

Flew on Delta DC-3's before leaving during World War II to assist the war effort

Sybil Peacock Harmon was one of Delta Airline’s first flight attendants, flying from 1940 until 1943 aboard the DC-3 before she left during World War II in 1943 to assist the war effort. She was a nursing school graduate before joining Delta, which was a requirement for attendants at that time. She married Army Captain Wallace Harmon and their daughter Peggy was a Delta flight attendant for 35 years. Delta hosted her 102nd birthday party at her retirement home.

Details of death: Died at the age of 103.

Delta Airlines issued a statement: “We’re saddened to learn of Sybil Peacock Harmon’s passing. Sybil was a beloved member of the Delta family who left her mark as a member of our first class of flight attendants. We will cherish her memory and wish her loved ones well in this difficult time.”

