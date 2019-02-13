Ted Perry (2019), Faith Hill’s father

Ted and his wife Edna adopted and raised the country music star

Ted Perry was the father of country music star Faith Hill. Ted and his wife Edna adopted her when she was an infant. Hill’s husband, country music’s Tim McGraw, posted a statement on Instagram announcing Perry’s death. Faith Hill has not commented publicly regarding her father’s passing.

Died: Tuesday February 5, 2019. (Who else died on February 5?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 88.

Tim McGraw statement on Ted Perry’s death: “Faith’s father passed away last week at 88 yrs old. He was the sweetest, kindest most gentle man I’ve ever known....... No man in my life has ever made such an impact on me as to how to be a human, a father and a friend. I’ll never, in 10 lifetimes, be able to live up to his example, but man, he has set a mark that all of us should strive for. His legacy will live on through the 3 beautiful souls he raised, Faith and her brothers, Steve and Wesley... I’m sure a day will not pass for the rest of my life, that he will not show up in my thoughts. We all love you G Pa”

Faith Hill talked about her dad on the Pickler & Ben TV show in November, 2018: "We have always made one another laugh so hard, over the silliest things – the kind of laughter that you have in school or church when you always gets you in trouble."

