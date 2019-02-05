Died February 5

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi was known as the Giggling Guru, a genial spiritual leader who gathered famous followers around himself as he laughed his way through television interviews. He achieved worldwide fame in the late 1960s when he became the guru to rock musicians including the Beatles and the Beach Boys, and he later began to spread the word about his Transcendental Meditation technique. He claimed that the regular practice of TM would give users the ability to levitate – but he also advocated the quiet activity as a way to bring much-needed peace to the world. Celebrities continue to follow his teachings today, and new gurus-in-training can study at his Maharishi University of Management in Fairfield, Iowa. We remember the Maharishi's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including actor John Carradine.

2012: Sam Coppola, U.S. actor known best for his role as John Travolta's boss at the hardware store in "Saturday Night Fever," dies at 79.

Co ppola, no relation to film director Francis Ford Coppola, played a nursing home resident in a Chevy commercial that aired during the 2011 Super Bowl and a hot dog vendor in a Ball Park Franks spot starring Michael Jordan. But to many, he is forever Dan Fusco, owner of the Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, hardware and paint store in New York City where Tony Manero (Travolta) worked by day and dreamed of Saturday night, when he ruled the dance floor at the Odyssey disco. Wearing a khaki-colored smock and thick black glasses, Coppola's character spoke a memorable line in "Saturday Night Fever," one of the most culturally significant movies of the '70s. Read more

2011: Brian Jacques, English author known best for his "Redwall" series, dies at 71.

Jacques was a milk delivery driver when he wrote the first "Redwall" story for children at the Royal Wavertree School for the Blind in Liverpool, one of the stops on his route, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. The book's hero was a timid mouse named Matthias who found the courage to protect his home, Redwall Abbey. "I wanted to write something visual that I could read to the children," Jacques said in an interview published on the website of publisher Random House. Read more

2008: Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Indian founder of Transcendental Meditation who was briefly the spiritual adviser for the Beatles, dies at 90.

Once dismissed as hippie mysticism, the Hindu practice of mind control that Maharishi taught, called Transcendental Meditation, gradually gained medical respectability, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. He began teaching the technique in 1955 and brought it to the U.S. in 1959. But the movement really took off after the Beatles visited his ashram in India in 1968, although he had a famous falling out with the rock stars when he discovered them using drugs at his Himalayan retreat. Read more

2006: Franklin Cover, U.S. actor well-known for his role as Tom Willis on "The Jeffersons," dies at 77.

Cover was known best for his role as Tom Willis, who was in an interracial marriage with a black woman on "The Jeffersons." He and his wife lived in the same "deluxe apartment" building that Sherman Hemsley moved his family to after making money in the dry-cleaning business. There, Cover often played a comic foil to Hemsley's blustering, opinionated black businessman. The show ran from 1975 to 1985. Read more

2006: Norma Candal, popular Puerto Rican actress and comedian, dies at 75.

1998: Tim Kelly, U.S. guitarist for the rock band Slaughter, dies in a car crash at 35.

1995: Doug McClure, U.S. actor who played the role of Trampas on the long-running Western series, "The Virginian," dies at 59.

1993: Tip Tipping, English stunt performer who worked on "Batman" and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," dies in a skydiving accident at 34.

1993: Joseph L. Mankiewicz, U.S. screenwriter and director who won an Academy Award for writing "All About Eve," dies at 83.

1991: Dean Jagger, U.S. actor who won an Academy Award for his role in "Twelve O'Clock High," dies at 87.

1989: Joe Raposo, U.S. composer and songwriter who wrote tunes for "Sesame Street," including the theme song, dies at 51.

1982: Dolores Moran, U.S. actress who appeared in "To Have and Have Not," dies at 56.

1981: Ella Grasso, first female governor of Connecticut as well as the first to be elected in her own right in the U.S., dies at 61.

1976: Rudy Pompilli, U.S. musician known best for playing the saxophone with Bill Haley and His Comets, dies at 51.

1970: Rudy York, U.S. Major League Baseball first baseman who was a seven-time All-Star, dies at 56.

1969: Thelma Ritter, U.S. actress known for her comedic roles and who appeared in "All About Eve" and "Pillow Talk," dies at 66.

1957: Joseph "Bugs" Hardaway, U.S. storyboard artist who accidentally came up with the name of Bugs Bunny when, after he did one of the first sketches of a rabbit character, the drawing was labeled "Bugs' Bunny," dies at 66.

1946: George Arliss, English actor and writer who was the first British actor to win an Academy Award, for his role in "Disraeli," dies at 77.

