Vera Clemente (2019), widow of baseball legend Roberto Clemente

She continued his humanitarian work with the Roberto Clemente Foundation

Vera Clemente was the widow of baseball legend Roberto Clemente who was a 15-time All-Star outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Roberto Clemente was killed Dec. 31, 1972, in a plane crash while en route to Nicaragua to deliver supplies to earthquake victims. After his death, Vera continued his humanitarian work as the chairwoman of the Roberto Clemente Foundation. Roberto and Vera married in 1964 and had three sons, Roberto, Luis, and Enrique.

Died: Saturday, November 16, 2019 (Who else died November 16?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 78.

What they said about her: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Vera Clemente, the widow of the great Roberto Clemente and a cherished member of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Major League Baseball family.” —Pittsburgh Pirates

“The NBHOF joins all of baseball in remembering Vera Clemente, wife of Hall of Famer and Pirates legend Roberto Clemente. Vera embodied the same character, integrity and generosity that made Roberto into a Hall of Fame player and a dedicated and passionate humanitarian.” —Baseball Hall of Fame

