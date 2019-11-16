Died November 16

Clark Gable won an Academy Award, fought in World War II, and starred opposite some of the most unforgettable women ever to grace the silver screen. But he is perhaps remembered best for telling Scarlett O'Hara that frankly, he didn't give a damn. His smile and confidence on screen made him the embodiment of masculinity in his day, and he's revered today as an icon of the golden age of Hollywood. We remember Gable's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who died this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including character actor Burgess Meredith.

2015: David Canary, U.S. actor known best for playing the ranch foreman on the TV Western "Bonanza," dies at 77.

2010: Ronni Chasen, Hollywood publicist who represented Michael Douglas and Hans Zimmer, dies at 64.

2009: Edward Woodward, British actor whose credits include the film "The Wicker Man" and the U.S. television series "The Equalizer," dies at 79.

2006: Milton Friedman, U.S. economist and Nobel Prize laureate, dies of heart failure at 94.

In more than a dozen books and in his column in Newsweek magazine, Friedman championed individual freedom in economics and politics, according to his obituary by The Associated Press. His theory of monetarism, adopted in part by the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and Ronald Reagan, opposed the traditional Keynesian economics that had dominated U.S. policy since the New Deal. He was a member of Reagan's Economic Policy Advisory Board. Read more

2001: Tommy Flanagan, U.S. jazz pianist and composer, dies at 71.

2000: Joe C. (born Joseph Calleja), diminutive U.S. rap artist, musician, and sidekick of fellow Michigan native and rapper Kid Rock, dies at 26.

2000: DJ Screw (born Robert Earl Davis Jr.), U.S. hip-hop master of ceremonies who was based in Houston, dies of a drug overdose at 29.

1997: George O. Petrie, U.S. television actor whose credits include "The Honeymooners" and "Dallas," dies on his 85th birthday.

1994: Dino Valenti, U.S. singer-songwriter and member of the rock 'n' roll group Quicksilver Messenger Service, dies at 58.

1981: Morgan Conway, U.S. actor who played detective Dick Tracy, dies at 78.

1980: Imogen Hassall, English actress aka the Countess of Cleavage, whose credits include "Carry on Loving" and "White Cargo," dies by suicide at 38.

1976: Duke Moore, U.S. actor who had the distinction of spending his entire career only in productions by director Ed Wood, dies at 63.

1971: Edie Sedgwick, U.S. socialite, heiress, and member of artist Andy Warhol's clique of "superstars," dies of a barbiturate overdose at 28.

1964: John Emery, U.S. actor whose credits include "The Road Back," "I Love Lucy," and "Have Gun Will Travel," and who was married to Tallulah Bankhead, dies at 59.

1961: Sam Rayburn, Democratic congressman from Texas whose 17-year tenure as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives remains the longest in U.S. history, dies at 79.

1960: Clark Gable, U.S. actor in "Gone With the Wind" and an Academy Award winner for "It Happened One Night," dies of heart disease at 59.

Gable flew five combat missions during World War II as part of the U.S. Army Air Corps. His third wife, Carole Lombard, died in a plane crash returning from a trip to sell war bonds and was named America's first female casualty of World War II. Shortly thereafter, Gable enlisted at age 40. He was stationed mostly in Great Britain and flew missions aboard a B-17, where he acted as a gunner-observer. Adolf Hitler knew of his enlistment and offered a sizable reward for any soldier who could capture him alive. Read more

Click to discover notable people who were born this day in history including character actor Burgess Meredith.