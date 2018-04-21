Verne Troyer (1969 – 2018), actor played Mini-Me in “Austin Powers” movies

Appeared in reality TV series “The Surreal Life”

Verne Troyer, the actor best-known for playing Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers” series of movies, died Saturday, April 21, 2018, according to multiple news sources. He was 49.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh,” read a statement announcing his death on his Facebook page.

Although the cause of death was not mentioned, the statement alluded to recent personal struggles.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help,” it said.

Troyer came to the attention of mainstream movie-goers with his performance as Dr. Evil’s clone, Mini-Me, in “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” and its sequel, “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

He also appeared in another Mike Meyers comedy, “The Love Guru,” and the Terry Gilliam films, “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” and “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.” He wore heavy prosthetic makeup to play Griphook the goblin in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

Troyer was born Jan. 1, 1969, in Sturgis, Mich. His 2 ft. 8 in. stature was the result of the genetic condition achondroplasia dwarfism. His parents had been Amish but left the faith when he was a child.

During a Q and A on the website reddit.com, he was asked about who his role model was while growing.

“My parents. They never treated me any different than my other average sized siblings. I used to have to carry wood, feed the cows and pigs and farm animals,” he replied.

In addition to his work in scripted movies and television, he also appeared as himself in reality television series like “The Surreal Life,” and “Celebrity Big Brother.”

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, he or she should not be left alone. Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The Lifeline provides free, confidential support for people in crisis or emotional distress, 24/7 year-round. The Lifeline also offers an online chat for people who prefer to reach out online rather than by phone.