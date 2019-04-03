Vonda McIntyre (1948 - 2019), author who gave George Takei's Mr. Sulu his name

Wrote novelizations of Star Trek films including “Search for Spock”

Vonda McIntyre was an award-winning science-fiction author most widely known for her Star Trek novels, including novelizations of the movies “The Wrath of Khan,” “The Search for Spock” and “The Voyage Home.” Notably, she was responsible for giving George Takei’s character Mr. Sulu the full name of Hikaru Sulu. McIntyre’s original novel “Dreamsnake” won both the Hugo Award and the Nebula Award for best novel of the year in 1979, and she won the Nebula again in 1998 for “The Moon and the Sun.” She was also the founder of the Clarion West Writers Workshop, one of the preeminent American literary workshops for fantasy and science fiction writers. McIntyre finished a novel titled “Curve of the World” shortly before she passed away.

Died: Monday, April 1, 2019. (Who else died on April 1?)

Details of death: Died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 70.

What they said about her: “In mourning for one of my favorite authors, Vonda McIntyre, whose short story "Of Mist, Grass, and Sand" forever changed the way I looked at life, death, healers, and other cultural attitudes toward death and healing.” —singer-songwriter and author Janis Ian

“Vonda McIntyre was an amazingly inventive and versatile writer of SF and fantasy who kept making the genre new over and over again. Plus her Star Trek books totally shaped how I thought of Trek. She was incredibly generous and approachable to new writers. I'm so sad she's gone.” —author Charlie Jane Anders

“She was a path breaker, too little credited (IMO), and also genuinely kind and generous to newer writers.” —author Kate Elliott

She urged authors to try new things: “Something that worries me about some of the writers’ workshops I’ve seen recently is that people go in there with this relentlessly professional attitude, when they should be experimenting. When I think of all the different weird stuff we wrote at the Clarion Workshop in 1970... I think there’s still people who go to workshops to do that, but I also think there’s a contingent that goes there to be relentlessly professional, and I wish they wouldn’t....” —Interview with Locus Magazine

