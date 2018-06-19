XXXTentacion (1998 – 2018), controversial rapper

His music topped charts despite legal issues

Controversial rapper XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, died Monday, June 18, 2018, from a gunshot wound in Miami, according to multiple news sources. He was 20.

He was killed in what authorities have described as an apparent robbery attempt outside a motorcycle dealership.

XXXTentacion, pronounced ex-ex-ex-tentacion (the Spanish word for temptation), was a rising star in the music scene. His second album, “?,” released in March, reached number 1 on the charts and the song “Sad!” was a top 10 hit.

He began releasing music independently on the streaming platform SoundCloud. His lo-fi rap gained a large online following that brought him to the attention of music labels. He released his first album, “17,” in 2017.

Onfroy was born Jan. 23, 1998 in Plantation, Fla. He had a history of physical altercations and was frequently in trouble with the law.

In an interview with the Miami New Times earlier this month, he described using violence as a way to get his mother to pay attention to him.

In 2016 he was arrested on charges that he abused his girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time. This led to later charges of witness tampering after the case went to trial.

He was also known for feuding with other rappers on social media and for violent incidents at his concerts.

These controversies did not diminish his popularity among fans who recognized that he was a flawed but believed in his potential to improve as a person.

As an artist he was respected for his honesty in tackling topics like depression in his lyrics.

In a video posted to Instagram he spoke about the possibility that he may die young.

“I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive,” he said.